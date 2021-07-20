Salukis' Peters going pro, will sign with Brewers

CARBONDALE — Tristan Peters, the highest-drafted Saluki since pitcher Sam Coonrod went in the fifth round in 2014, is headed to the pros.

Peters has informed SIU coach Lance Rhodes he will not return to the team this fall. The sophomore outfielder was drafted by Milwaukee in the seventh round earlier this month. Peters was one of the best all-around players in the Missouri Valley Conference in his only season at SIU, batting a team-best .355 in 60 starts. The 6-foot, 180-pound center fielder from Winkler, Manitoba, Canada led the Valley in on-base percentage (.463), walks (46) and doubles (20). Peters was third in the Valley in RBIs (55), fourth in stolen bases (14), fifth in hitting, sixth in runs scored (53) and didn't commit an error. He hit six home runs and two triples.

Peters may have to work on throwing pros out from the outfield, but will bring a very disciplined bat to wherever the Brewers send him once they agree to terms, Rhodes said. Peters had nearly twice as many walks (46) as strikeouts (28) in 217 at-bats last season for the 40-20 Salukis.

"The biggest thing for him is just the fact he can really, really hit," Rhodes said. "I think they value his hitting tool above everything, and he can run above average, too. A guy that has the plate discipline that he has, packed with the bat-to-ball skills, is probably what they're going on."