Salukis picked 8th in MVC preseason volleyball poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU volleyball team was picked eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll for the spring season.
The league released the list Wednesday, just days before the Division I season is scheduled to begin. Fresh off the regular-season championship and an NCAA Tournament berth, Northern Iowa was picked to repeat in the annual coaches' poll with six of the 10 first-place votes and 96 points. Illinois State, which won the 2019 MVC Tournament, received the other first-place votes and was second with 93 points.
Loyola (77 points) was third, followed by Bradley (71), Missouri State (48), Evansville (47), Valparaiso (39), SIU (36), Drake (26) and Indiana State (17). Illinois State is scheduled to host the MVC Tournament in Normal April 1-3, when the top-eight teams will compete.
The Salukis improved greatly in coach Ed Allen's first season. Their plus-9 win differential from the 2018 season was the 10th-best in the nation in 2019. Three of SIU's 14 wins last season were against teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament: Southeast Missouri State (W, 3-2), Alabama State (W, 3-2) and Illinois State (W, 3-2).
SIU returns 10 letterwinners from a year ago, which includes six that played at least 100 sets a season ago. The returners are led by all-conference returnees Hannah Becker and Rachel Maguire. Becker, a junior outside hitter, was third on the team in kills, with 263 in 105 sets, and fifth in blocks (34). Maguire, a second team All-Valley selection like Becker, became the first player in SIU history to record at least 300 kills, 500 assists and 300 digs in one year in 2019.
The Salukis will also welcome a talented group of 10 newcomers to the mix in 2020-21. Allen's first full signing class will feature 10 newcomers, including nine freshmen. SIU's 20-person roster is tied for the largest in school history dating back to 1982 and its nine freshmen are tied for the second-most in program history.
UNI won the program's 19th MVC regular-season title, finishing 24-11 overall and 17-1 in MVC play. Panthers coach Bobbi Petersen enters the 2020-21 season tied for the MVC lead for most coaching wins with 509. With her first win of the season, Petersen will surpass former Missouri State coach Melissa Stokes as the league's career wins leader.
UNI returns first team selection Kaylissa Arndorfer, as well as All-Freshman Team member Emily Holterhaus. The Panthers lost MVC Player of the Year Karlie Taylor, MVC Setter of the Year Rachel Koop, and redshirt seniors Kate Busswitz and Taylor Hedges after deciding to forgo their final year of eligibility.
SIU opens at Memphis on Friday and Saturday.
