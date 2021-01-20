Salukis picked 8th in MVC preseason volleyball poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU volleyball team was picked eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll for the spring season.

The league released the list Wednesday, just days before the Division I season is scheduled to begin. Fresh off the regular-season championship and an NCAA Tournament berth, Northern Iowa was picked to repeat in the annual coaches' poll with six of the 10 first-place votes and 96 points. Illinois State, which won the 2019 MVC Tournament, received the other first-place votes and was second with 93 points.

Loyola (77 points) was third, followed by Bradley (71), Missouri State (48), Evansville (47), Valparaiso (39), SIU (36), Drake (26) and Indiana State (17). Illinois State is scheduled to host the MVC Tournament in Normal April 1-3, when the top-eight teams will compete.

The Salukis improved greatly in coach Ed Allen's first season. Their plus-9 win differential from the 2018 season was the 10th-best in the nation in 2019. Three of SIU's 14 wins last season were against teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament: Southeast Missouri State (W, 3-2), Alabama State (W, 3-2) and Illinois State (W, 3-2).