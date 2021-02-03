Salukis picked fifth in MVFC preseason poll, NDSU favored to repeat

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team was picked fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference spring preseason poll released Wednesday, prior to the league's virtual Media Day.
The 24th-ranked Salukis (1-0) beat No. 25 Southeast Missouri State 20-17 in their only game last fall in Carbondale. They finished 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the MVFC in the fall of 2019, tying for third place in the league. It was SIU's first winning record since going 7-5 in 2013 under former coach Dale Lennon.
North Dakota State has earned the league title for nine-straight years, four times sharing it with another league school. This year, NDSU received 101 points in the coaches vote to edge No. 3 Northern Iowa (92) and No. 5 South Dakota State (91). Illinois State, ranked ninth in the STATS Perform preseason top 25 poll, was fourth with 80 points, followed by SIU with 68. South Dakota was sixth (52 points), followed by Valley Football newcomer North Dakota (39), Youngstown State and new coach Doug Phillips (36), and in a tie for the ninth and final spot, Missouri State and new coach Bobby Petrino (23) and Western Illinois (23).
Bo Pelini left YSU after the 2019 season and went to LSU to be the defensive coordinator.
Six Salukis made the preseason team for the spring, which was heavily altered after several standouts opted out of the spring, or opted to try to improve their stock for the upcoming NFL draft. Thirty-five players who were nominated last summer by league coaches, sports information directors and media for the 2020 fall season are not playing this spring. Indiana State opted out of the spring season because of safety concerns, and is going through a normal spring practice season to prepare for fall 2021. Seventeen of those 35 players would have been on the first team, including NDSU quarterback Trey Lance, the 2019 Walter Payton Award winner, SDSU wide receiver Cade Johnson, and UNI defensive end Elerson Smith, who was ranked as the top defensive player in the FCS by some national publications.
Running back Javon Williams Jr., the leading scorer in the MVFC last season with 19 touchdowns (17 rushing and two receiving), earned preseason all-conference honors. Wide receiver Avante Cox, offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron, defensive end Anthony Knighton, linebacker Makel Calhoun and defensive back Qua Brown, the team's leading tackler in 2019, also earned preseason honors. Brown entered the transfer portal last fall, but returned to the team after SIU's win over SEMO and plans to play this spring for the Salukis.
In addition to today's team rankings, the conference announced its preseason team, voted on by coaches, sports information directors, and a media panel. All 10 teams participating this spring have at least one honoree, topped by North Dakota State and South Dakota State with nine total selections each. NDSU has a league-best eight first team pre-season picks. (Voting for the team took place last summer, and adjustments were made based on roster adjustments.) Notably, 35 players who were nominated this past summer for the projected 2020 fall pre-season team are not playing this spring. That figure includes 17 who would have garnered first-team honors.
In 2019, four MVFC teams earned selection to the NCAA Division I Championship, and North Dakota State won its eighth national championship in nine years. Counting last year, an MVFC member has reached the FCS semifinals 24 times in the past 24 seasons (and 27 times overall), and the MVFC has had two semifinal teams in four of the past six seasons. In the last decade, MVFC teams were 67-28 in the playoffs, and only one other conference (the CAA at 44-39) had a winning record. Since 2004, league teams have combined for a 81-41 record in playoff games, with eight titles – both tops in the FCS. Notably, only the MVFC (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019), CAA Football (2016) and Big Sky Conference (2010) have an FCS title the past decade (2010-19).
In 2019, the league fashioned a 27-19 non-conference record and won the Big Sky-MVFC Challenge Series for the third-straight year. The season featured another MVFC win against an FBS school as Southern Illinois handled UMass, 45-20. Valley schools have had at least one win against an FBS opponent in each of the past 10 seasons. They've had 19-such victories from 2010-19 and the league has a total of 46 FBS wins in MVFC history.
Three MVFC teams (North Dakota State, Missouri State and Southern Illinois) played non-conference games this past fall, for a total of five contests. Every game was against a ranked opponent. Three of the five games were against No. 11 UCA. Missouri State also tackled fifth-ranked FBS Oklahoma. After going 2-3 against ranked opponents in the fall, the MVFC has had at least one win against a non-conference ranked opponent every year since going 0-4 in that space in 2004.
A pre-season favorite has claimed the league crown 22 times (in 34 previous polls). North Dakota State was picked to win the league last season, and the Bison earned both the league title and the national title (following a 28-20 win over James Madison in the championship game in Frisco, Texas).
