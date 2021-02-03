Salukis picked fifth in MVFC preseason poll, NDSU favored to repeat

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team was picked fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference spring preseason poll released Wednesday, prior to the league's virtual Media Day.

The 24th-ranked Salukis (1-0) beat No. 25 Southeast Missouri State 20-17 in their only game last fall in Carbondale. They finished 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the MVFC in the fall of 2019, tying for third place in the league. It was SIU's first winning record since going 7-5 in 2013 under former coach Dale Lennon.

North Dakota State has earned the league title for nine-straight years, four times sharing it with another league school. This year, NDSU received 101 points in the coaches vote to edge No. 3 Northern Iowa (92) and No. 5 South Dakota State (91). Illinois State, ranked ninth in the STATS Perform preseason top 25 poll, was fourth with 80 points, followed by SIU with 68. South Dakota was sixth (52 points), followed by Valley Football newcomer North Dakota (39), Youngstown State and new coach Doug Phillips (36), and in a tie for the ninth and final spot, Missouri State and new coach Bobby Petrino (23) and Western Illinois (23).

Bo Pelini left YSU after the 2019 season and went to LSU to be the defensive coordinator.