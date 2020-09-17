Salukis' postponed fall sports could start up again in late January 2021

CARBONDALE — SIU's three fall sports teams could begin competing in late January or early February next year, according to proposals from the NCAA Division I Council Wednesday night. The recommendations now go to the Division I Board of Directors for approval.
After a thorough review, the recommendations were made by the Division I Competition Oversight Committee for men’s cross country, women’s cross country, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and three other sports the Salukis don't compete in (men's soccer, field hockey and men's water polo). The SIU volleyball team could begin competing Jan. 22, the cross country teams could start Jan. 30, and the second season for the women's soccer team could start Feb. 3.
The Saluki women's soccer team is scheduled to compete for a Missouri Valley Conference championship for the first time this spring.
"While no one wanted to see fall championships impacted by the pandemic, the Competition Oversight Committee put a thoughtful proposal in front of the Council which was resoundingly endorsed. We believe we have an appropriate and considerate plan to move fall championship events to the spring, and I look forward to presenting this plan to the Board of Directors next week," said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. "The plan gives maximum opportunities to fall student-athletes to participate in NCAA championships, while preserving access to conferences through automatic qualifications."
In team sports, the brackets will be filled at 75% of their normal capacities. The NCAA volleyball and women's soccer tournaments will be 48 teams instead of 64, and 255 athletes from both genders will qualify for the NCAA cross country championships. It is not clear when exactly the fall teams, who had their seasons postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will get to start practicing. The minimum amount of contests required to compete in the postseason will be reduced by 50%, as recommended by the committee.
The NCAA Board of Governors has directed that the championship sites for the fall, now spring 2021 sports, be predetermined. The amount of preliminary-round sites will be reduced to help with health and safety of the athletes, and the operations of the championships. All of the championship sites are yet to be determined.
Here's a quick look at the fall, now spring, sports' upcoming schedules:
Cross Country
The Division I men’s and women’s championships are scheduled for March 15. However, there is some concern in the membership about conducting cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field in the spring term. The Division I Competition Oversight Committee will continue to evaluate the issue.
For now, 255 runners from each gender will compete at the cross country finals site.
Regular-season competition could be conducted Jan. 30-March 6, with championships selections on March 7.
Women’s Soccer
Action at the finals site for the Women’s College Cup is May 13-17. The bracket will consist of 48 teams, with 31 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large selections.
Normally, the bracket size for the women’s soccer championship is 64 teams, with four teams advancing to the finals site.
Regular-season competition can be played Feb. 3-April 24, with selections on April 25.
Women’s Volleyball
The finals site of the championship is scheduled for April 23-25, with a 48-team bracket. Thirty-two of the teams will be automatic qualifiers, with 16 at-large selections. The normal bracket size for the championship is 64 teams.
Regular-season play will span from Jan. 22-April 10, with selections April 11.
