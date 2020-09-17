Salukis' postponed fall sports could start up again in late January 2021

In team sports, the brackets will be filled at 75% of their normal capacities. The NCAA volleyball and women's soccer tournaments will be 48 teams instead of 64, and 255 athletes from both genders will qualify for the NCAA cross country championships. It is not clear when exactly the fall teams, who had their seasons postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will get to start practicing. The minimum amount of contests required to compete in the postseason will be reduced by 50%, as recommended by the committee.

The NCAA Board of Governors has directed that the championship sites for the fall, now spring 2021 sports, be predetermined. The amount of preliminary-round sites will be reduced to help with health and safety of the athletes, and the operations of the championships. All of the championship sites are yet to be determined.

Here's a quick look at the fall, now spring, sports' upcoming schedules:

Cross Country

The Division I men’s and women’s championships are scheduled for March 15. However, there is some concern in the membership about conducting cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field in the spring term. The Division I Competition Oversight Committee will continue to evaluate the issue.