 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SIU Football

Salukis' projected depth showing up early

SIU football coach Nick Hill recaps Saturday's win over Dayton, and looks ahead to this weekend's MVFC opener against Illinois State. READ MORE HERE.

CARBONDALE — SIU football coach Nick Hill took two big positives from his squad's 55-3 win over Dayton on Saturday: no turnovers and the consistency from everyone that got in.

For the second time this season, the No. 7/8 Salukis (2-1) got everyone who was dressed into the game. With their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener set for Saturday against Illinois State (2-1), every rep for the backups that may one day be starters gets bigger, Hill said. 

"I think taking care of the football was big. Just being sound. It sounds like coach talk, but, just playing one play at a time, executing," Hill said. "Since I've been here we haven't had that, in our first three weeks, in our three non-conference games, two out of the three games, we've played everybody that's been dressed, and those backups getting some important playing time. Donnavan (Spencer) getting the bulk of the carries, you can see how explosive he can be."

SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Romeir Elliott could return, Salukis up to 7th in latest polls, and Chinn's 3 tackles

Spencer, a transfer from Western Carolina who didn't play in SIU's win over Southeast Missouri State or the loss at Kansas State, got nine carries in the second half for 59 yards. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior averaged 6.6 yards a carry, and was part of a 406-yard effort on the ground.

"A lot of guys that are going to have to make contributions for us, you don't know if it's going to be Week 4, 5, or 6, but we'll be better them getting that playing time early in the season," Hill said. 

People are also reading…

Through three games, nine different Salukis have scored a touchdown. Five, Javon Williams Jr. (four), Landon Lenoir, Jerron Rollins, Avante Cox and Justin Strong, have scored two. Fifteen players have carried the ball, and 10 have caught at least one pass. Seventeen players have five or more tackles, and seven different players have at least a half a sack.

"The depth is really amazing, because there's no fall-off between the 1s and the 2s, or anything like that," said linebacker Makel Calhoun, SIU's second-leading tackler who is one of 13 players that have a half-tackle for loss or more. "So, having those guys being able to roll in when we get tired, so we can come on the sideline and get a breather for a couple plays. Knowing those guys are gonna hold it down, I think, is tremendous."

With All-American cornerback James Ceasar out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, Navy transfer David Miller started Saturday's game. Miller had a team-high eight tackles. Seven of them were solo stops.

"I'm excited to go watch the film. He's a great kid, just has a super bright future," Hill said. "Really a physical-looking kid, big, long. He came here from Navy. He's got four years to play, so he's really a freshman. And then we think P.J. (Jules) is playing at a high level, too."

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

ILLINOIS STATE AT NO. 7/8 SIU

Where: Saluki Stadium (15,000), Carbondale

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Weather: Mostly sunny, high 76, low 50

Tickets: $12-$50, siusalukis.com, through SIU Salukis mobile app or by calling 877-SALUKIS (Family Weekend)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Saluki Radio Network (WCIL 101.5FM, KATZ 1600 AM, Mike Reis, Gene Green)

Internet Audio/Video: www.siusalukis.com (Saluki All-Access)

Live stats: www.siusalukis.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Justin Fields and the uncertainty at QB for Bears offense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News