Salukis, Purple Aces change up weekend baseball schedule

CARBONDALE — Evansville and SIU will now play a Friday doubleheader and single games on Saturday and Sunday due to potential inclement weather.

The two teams, who are playing a nonconference series this weekend at Braun Stadium in Evansville, Indiana, were scheduled to play a Friday night game, a Saturday doubleheader and a Sunday game. Now the Purple Aces (21-21, 6-13 Missouri Valley Conference) and Salukis (31-12, 10-10) will play a 2 p.m. doubleheader Friday and single games Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. The first game of Friday's doubleheader is scheduled for nine innings, with the second one, set for 6 p.m. scheduled for seven. All four games are scheduled to air on ESPN3.

SIU beat Evansville 3-1 in their four-game series in Carbondale on March 12-14, which counted as league games. The Salukis were scheduled to play Illinois earlier this season, but after the Big Ten Conference elected to only play league games, the series was scratched. SIU and Evansville scheduled this weekend's series after the Aces lost their scheduled series against Wisconsin for the same reason.

The Salukis have won five straight games after sweeping Missouri State last weekend. SIU is 22-6 at home but only 7-6 in true road games. Evansville has lost its last two games and is 16-10 at home this season.

— Todd Hefferman

