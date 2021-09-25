Salukis put 35 straight points on Illinois State, win MVFC opener

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team took one step forward and two steps backward most of the first three quarters against Illinois State, but couldn't be stopped once it got going Saturday.

The oldest football team in Saluki history, with 17 sixth-year seniors, knew it had time. Izaiah Hartrup's 70-yard kickoff return provided the spark the team needed, but was followed by a 15-yard sideline interference penalty on No. 7/8 SIU. The Salukis overcame it, reaching the 20-yard line on a short Justin Strong run and punching it in off Nic Baker's 7-yard pass to Landon Lenoir in the end zone. Nico Gualdoni added the extra point as part of a 35-point run by SIU to win 35-17.

The Salukis (3-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) trailed 17-0 less than three minutes into the third quarter, but scored on five of their next six possessions to win their league opener for the first time under coach Nick Hill.

ISU (2-2, 0-1) held SIU to two first downs and 73 total yards in the opening half. The Redbirds only had eight first downs and 113 yards, themselves, but led 10-0 at the break and scored on their opening possession of the third quarter.

Quarterback Jackson Waring's 1-yard touchdown run with 12:08 to go in the third put the Redbirds up 16-0. Kicker Aiden Bresnahan's extra point made it 17-0, but it was the end of ISU's offensive day.

SIU answered after Hartrup's big kickoff return, and got a big defensive stop on ISU's next possession to build some momentum. Cole Mueller had a 40-yard run to get the Redbirds to the SIU 15, but they couldn't punch it in. Kevin Brown was dropped for a loss of 1 at the 13, and running back Nigel White was stuffed at the 6 after a short pass. ISU elected to go for it from the 6 on fourth-and-1, and SIU defensive end Richie Hagarty stopped Mueller as he tried to go over the left side of the line.

SIU converted two third downs (the Salukis went 7 for 7 on third down in the second half), and got back into the game off Donnavan Spencer's 40-yard touchdown run through the right side. The Western Carolina transfer had a team-high 69 yards rushing on 10 carries. The Salukis pulled within three, 17-14, but had to fight to go ahead for good.

Baker was intercepted in the middle of the field near the ISU 20, but after the defense got the ball back, led the Salukis to the lead. Baker threw a rocket down the middle of the field toward Hartrup. The 6-foot freshman made an amazing one-armed catch with his right, bounced off an ISU defender near the 35, and reached the 25 before getting brought down. Strong broke the left side on the next play for 19 yards to reach the 6. Strong was stopped for no gain on his next run, but Javon Williams Jr. finished off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown plunge through the middle of the line.

Williams added a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:40 to play to seal the win. The former Centralia High School quarterback finished the game with 23 yards and two scores on seven carries.

Mueller had 87 yards rushing on 14 carries for ISU. Waring finished 13 of 24 passing for 166 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Baker completed 21 of 32 passes for 227 yards, two scores and two picks. He moved to 6-1 as a starting quarterback at SIU.

Safety Qua Brown had 11 tackles to lead SIU's defense. Linebacker Shanon Reid had 15 stops for the Redbirds.

