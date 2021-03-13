Salukis rally to beat 4th-ranked Northern Iowa, 17-16

CARBONDALE — Northern Iowa kicker Matthew Cook missed a potentially-winning field goal try from 30 yards out with seven seconds to go, and 10th-ranked SIU held on for a 17-16 victory over the fourth-ranked Panthers Saturday.
The Salukis (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had the Panthers right where they wanted them with just over 90 seconds to play, forcing UNI into a fourth-and-10 from its own 24-yard line, but quarterback Will McElvain found Quan Hampton for a 54-yard pass in the middle of the field to get into field goal range. The Panthers moved the ball to the 12 and spiked it to give Cook a straight shot to the goal posts, but he pushed it left. Cook, who was 6 of 7 on field goals this season entering the game, missed earlier in the game from 24 yards out.
SIU's Nico Gualdoni also missed a big field goal attempt deep in UNI territory that would have put the Salukis up four.
UNI (2-2, 2-2) led 13-0 at the half after dominating the opening 30 minutes but allowed 10 points in the third and a touchdown with 9:43 to play that ultimately won the game. Stone Labanowitz, in for starting quarterback Nic Baker in the second half, completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jerron Rollins in the back of the end zone to tie it up. Gualdoni then hit the extra point for the 17-16 lead.
Labanowitz completed 11 of 15 passes for 91 yards. Rollins' only catch was the touchdown grab, which he high-pointed right inside the white chalk for the score with a defender almost in front of him. Romeir Elliott rushed for a team-high 80 yards on 20 carries, and Avante Cox caught four passes for 67 yards for SIU, which toppled a top-five opponent for the second time this spring.
Baker lost the football in the pocket, and when UNI recovered, the Panthers took over at the SIU 23-yard line in the final four minutes of the half. Eight plays, two SIU defensive penalties, and 23 yards later, running back Tyler Hoosman was in the end zone with his second rushing touchdown of the season.
Matthew Cook's extra-point attempt was good. UNI rushed for 117 yards on 27 carries at Saluki Stadium, but needed two extra series to punch it in. Cornerback P.J. Jules was called for defensive holding on a third-down incompletion that gave the Panthers the ball at the SIU 8-yard line. UNI quarterback McElvain threw incomplete on a third-and-goal pass to his left, but cornerback James Ceasar was called for pass interference, giving the Panthers the ball on the SIU 2-yard line.
Cook hit two short field goals for UNI in the first half after the Saluki defense was able to come up with some big stops in the red zone.
Offensively, SIU couldn't do much against the seventh-best defense in the FCS, in terms of yardage. The Salukis rushed for 46 yards on 16 carries and threw for 91 yards in the first half, but only earned nine first downs. Down 6-0, they reached the UNI 32 and lined up for a 49-yard field goal from Nico Gualdoni to try to get on the board. After the Panthers jumped offsides, giving SIU a fourth-and-1, it decided to go for it. Javon Williams Jr. was stopped short of the first down, giving the ball back to UNI.
Baker was intercepted in the red zone when he threw a ball toward Cox near the 12. Cox didn't see the football, and UNI's Omar Brown easily intercepted it.
SIU is at home next weekend against eighth-ranked South Dakota State.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman