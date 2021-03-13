Salukis rally to beat 4th-ranked Northern Iowa, 17-16

CARBONDALE — Northern Iowa kicker Matthew Cook missed a potentially-winning field goal try from 30 yards out with seven seconds to go, and 10th-ranked SIU held on for a 17-16 victory over the fourth-ranked Panthers Saturday.

The Salukis (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had the Panthers right where they wanted them with just over 90 seconds to play, forcing UNI into a fourth-and-10 from its own 24-yard line, but quarterback Will McElvain found Quan Hampton for a 54-yard pass in the middle of the field to get into field goal range. The Panthers moved the ball to the 12 and spiked it to give Cook a straight shot to the goal posts, but he pushed it left. Cook, who was 6 of 7 on field goals this season entering the game, missed earlier in the game from 24 yards out.

SIU's Nico Gualdoni also missed a big field goal attempt deep in UNI territory that would have put the Salukis up four.

UNI (2-2, 2-2) led 13-0 at the half after dominating the opening 30 minutes but allowed 10 points in the third and a touchdown with 9:43 to play that ultimately won the game. Stone Labanowitz, in for starting quarterback Nic Baker in the second half, completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jerron Rollins in the back of the end zone to tie it up. Gualdoni then hit the extra point for the 17-16 lead.