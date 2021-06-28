Salukis ranked 9th in Athlon preseason poll; Avante Cox, Javon Williams Jr. honored

CARBONDALE — Following its first postseason run in 11 years, the SIU football team was picked ninth in the Athlon preseason poll earlier this month.
The Salukis were the fourth-highest ranked team from the Missouri Valley Football Conference in Athlon's poll, which was released June 16, but earned a lot of respect after reaching the quarterfinals in the pandemic-centric season. SIU ended North Dakota State's FCS-record 39-game winning streak, toppled five top-25 teams, and are set to return quarterback Stone Labanowitz, wide receivers Avante Cox, Landon Lenior, running backs Javon Williams Jr. and Justin Strong, linebacker Bryce Notree and cornerback James Ceasar, among others. SIU went 3-3 in the MVFC and 6-4 overall in 2020-21, losing to eventual national runner-up South Dakota State on the road in the quarterfinals.
NDSU was second in Athlon's poll, followed by SDSU at No. 4, North Dakota at No. 7, SIU at 9, No. 14 Northern Iowa and No. 25 Missouri State. James Madison was the preseason No. 1 after going 7-1 last season. Defending national champion Sam Houston State (10-0 last season) was No. 3.
The Salukis beat 15th-ranked Southeastern Louisiana 55-48 at Saluki Stadium in the highest-scoring game in that facility's history to end the regular season. SIU was awarded an at-large berth to the 16-team playoff field, and knocked off third-ranked Weber State 34-31 in Utah in one of the most thrilling victories in the program's history. Labanowitz's 8-yard touchdown pass to Branson Combs in the back of the end zone on fourth down put the Salukis in front to stay in the final minute. Defensive end Raquan Lindsey ended the Wildcats' final breath by wrapping up Bronson Barron for SIU's only sack of the game on the final play. The Salukis led second-ranked SDSU 20-10 at the half on the road and had a chance to win the game at the end, but fell 31-26 to end their season.
Cox, defensive back Qua Brown, Ceasar and Williams were named All-American. Cox, the 10th consensus All-American in program history (first team from three different organizations), led the MVFC in receiving with 66 catches, 838 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 238 yards on 25 carries. Brown forced a team-high four fumbles, broke up three passes and had 44 tackles in just seven games. Ceasar, a transfer from Division II Ferris State who started his career at SIU, broke up 14 passes and had 39 stops in his return to Division I.
Williams had 706 yards of total offense in nine games, rushing for a team-high 532 yards and seven touchdowns and catching 8 passes for 61 yards. He also returned 12 punts for 113 yards, with a long of 31 yards.
Cox and Williams (all-purpose back) were preseason All-Americans by Athlon for the upcoming season. They were two of eight players from the MVFC on Athlon's preseason All-America Team.
