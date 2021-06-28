Salukis ranked 9th in Athlon preseason poll; Avante Cox, Javon Williams Jr. honored

CARBONDALE — Following its first postseason run in 11 years, the SIU football team was picked ninth in the Athlon preseason poll earlier this month.

The Salukis were the fourth-highest ranked team from the Missouri Valley Football Conference in Athlon's poll, which was released June 16, but earned a lot of respect after reaching the quarterfinals in the pandemic-centric season. SIU ended North Dakota State's FCS-record 39-game winning streak, toppled five top-25 teams, and are set to return quarterback Stone Labanowitz, wide receivers Avante Cox, Landon Lenior, running backs Javon Williams Jr. and Justin Strong, linebacker Bryce Notree and cornerback James Ceasar, among others. SIU went 3-3 in the MVFC and 6-4 overall in 2020-21, losing to eventual national runner-up South Dakota State on the road in the quarterfinals.

NDSU was second in Athlon's poll, followed by SDSU at No. 4, North Dakota at No. 7, SIU at 9, No. 14 Northern Iowa and No. 25 Missouri State. James Madison was the preseason No. 1 after going 7-1 last season. Defending national champion Sam Houston State (10-0 last season) was No. 3.