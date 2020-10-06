Salukis, Redhawks move football game back a week; SIU to limit attendance

Gates will open one hour before kickoff, and Saluki Athletics is instituting a clear-bag policy for all of its home games.

A limited number of season tickets are still available to purchase for $75. All season-ticket accounts (purchased or renewed) as of Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. will receive tickets to the game. Tickets will be mailed to account holders the week of Oct. 19.

"It's important for season-ticket holders to understand that we will be re-seating the stadium to socially-distance fans," said Assistant AD for Ticketing Bryce Williams. "Our goal is to seat fans as close to their original location as possible. If we have to move someone from a chair-back section, we'll provide a temporary chair-back in the new location."

Fans can still purchase new season tickets and will receive tickets for the SEMO game, plus seats for the four spring home games. Seat assignments will be determined after current season-ticket holders have been relocated, Williams said.

Students have until Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. to request tickets on-line. Students who request tickets to the game must pick up their tickets at the Banterra Center ticket window on Oct. 26-27 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. by showing their student ID.

For more ticket information, call the ticket office at 618-453-1803.