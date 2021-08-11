Salukis, Redhawks tie 1-1 in soccer friendly

CARBONDALE — SIU's Ashlyn Henrie scored in the fifth minute, and Southeast Missouri State's Lauren Welker tied it up in the 48th Wednesday night at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex.

That was all she wrote in the Salukis' 1-1 tie with the Redhawks in an exhibition soccer match. SIU had three shots on goal to SEMO's one by Welker that got by Maddy Alaluf. Henrie, Kaitlin DuCharme and McKensey Bunch all had shots on goal for SIU in its exhibition opener.

Henrie, a sophomore midfielder/defender from Overland Park, Kansas, played in all nine matches last season for SIU, starting one. She made her collegiate debut against Western Kentucky Feb. 20, competing 45 minutes, and had her first shot on goal against Valparaiso Feb. 28.

The Salukis host Illinois-Chicago Friday at 1 p.m. Admission is free to the public. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

— Todd Hefferman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0