 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salukis, Redhawks tie 1-1 in soccer friendly
0 comments

Salukis, Redhawks tie 1-1 in soccer friendly

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
092019-spt-siu-soccer-06.jpg

SIU forward Emma Spotak (3) controls the ball between Lipscomb midfielder Peyton Brandenburg (12) and defender Kaitlyn Echols (25) during the first half at Saluki Field at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — SIU's Ashlyn Henrie scored in the fifth minute, and Southeast Missouri State's Lauren Welker tied it up in the 48th Wednesday night at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex.

That was all she wrote in the Salukis' 1-1 tie with the Redhawks in an exhibition soccer match. SIU had three shots on goal to SEMO's one by Welker that got by Maddy Alaluf. Henrie, Kaitlin DuCharme and McKensey Bunch all had shots on goal for SIU in its exhibition opener.

Henrie, a sophomore midfielder/defender from Overland Park, Kansas, played in all nine matches last season for SIU, starting one. She made her collegiate debut against Western Kentucky Feb. 20, competing 45 minutes, and had her first shot on goal against Valparaiso Feb. 28. 

The Salukis host Illinois-Chicago Friday at 1 p.m. Admission is free to the public. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. 

— Todd Hefferman

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Andy Dalton on facing Miami in practice and in the game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News