Salukis reduce attendance at Oct. 30 football game

CARBONDALE — Due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region, Saluki Athletics announced Thursday that attendance for the football game versus Southeast Missouri State on Oct. 30 will be reduced to team families only.

Previously, the department planned to seat up to 20% of the capacity of Saluki Stadium, up to 3,000 people. However, in light of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the region, the program is further limiting attendance in order to protect the safety of the community and support regional mitigation efforts announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said her staff had just completed the seat relocation process for season-ticket holders and was planning to mail tickets this week. Those tickets, plus the more than 500 student-ticket requests that were made online, are now canceled.

"We've worked so hard to prepare to host fans for this game, and I admit it's incredibly disappointing for us to share this news with our loyal season-ticket holders and students," Jarnigan said. "However, we will always put the health and safety of our community first."