Salukis report no positive COVID-19 tests through first wave

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics reported no positive tests for COVID-19 in its first wave of athletes that returned to campus earlier this month.

SIU invited 50 athletes, all football or men's and women's basketball players, back on June 20. They were scheduled to undergo daily temperature checks, COVID-19 tests and physicals. After their quarantine, they were scheduled to begin voluntary workouts with the Salukis' strength and conditioning staff beginning Monday.

About a third of SIU's athletics staff were cleared to enter the building at Lingle Hall, inside the Banterra Center, in early June. More staff were cleared in the weeks after.

The Salukis announced the second group of athletes, Gate 2, as they've called them, will begin this week. They expect 77 athletes to return to campus and begin the seven-day quarantine, with more scheduled to return in July and August.

Per NCAA rules, athletes are not required to take any classes this summer but can work out with their school's strength and conditioning staff. Football and basketball coaches can begin to work with athletes beginning July 13.