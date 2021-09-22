Salukis' Russell named MVC golfer of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU graduate student Moyea Russell was named the Missouri Valley Conference golfer of the week Wednesday.

Russell helped lead the Salukis to a ninth-place finish at the Hoover (Alabama) Invitational, firing rounds of 74, 73, and 74 for a total score of 221 (+5). Russell tied for eighth place in the field that included 11 teams. SIU finished ninth after starting the final day in 11th place at Heatherwood Country Club in Birmingham.

Russell was named MVC golfer of the week for the second time in her career.

SIU junior Ayanna Habeel improved each round to tie for 33rd place at the tournament with a final total of 231 (+15). Freshman Kylee Vaughan tied for 45th overall, shooting 235 (+19) over the two days. Junior Secilia Ho competed as an individual, finishing tied for 55th at 28-over par (244). Junior Megan Breslin carded 75 in the final round to tie for 58th place.

SIU is next at the Lady Red Wolves Classic on Oct. 11 at Sage Meadows Golf Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The tournament is hosted by Arkansas State University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0