Salukis' Scott part of MVC 2022 Hall of Fame class

Following his playing career, Jackson enjoyed a successful 29-year run as an NFL analyst for ESPN and was presented the Pete Rozelle Award for excellence in broadcasting by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He earned seven Sports Emmy awards.

Jackson currently lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, with his wife Jennifer.

CLIFF LEVINGSTON, WICHITA STATE (1979-82)

Levingston came from San Diego to star at Wichita State. His impact was felt after leading the team in scoring his freshman and sophomore seasons. With averages of 15.7 and 18.5, he was named first-team all-MVC in 1981 and again in 1982. Following his success throughout his first three seasons, he decided to forgo his senior year and entered the NBA draft. The 1980-81 Shockers compiled a 26-7 record and advanced to the final eight before losing to Louisiana State, 96-85, in the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship in New Orleans. His Wichita State number 54 was retired in November 1998.