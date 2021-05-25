Salukis send 16 track athletes to NCAA West Prelim

CARBONDALE — The SIU track and field program's pursuit of the NCAA outdoor championship begins Wednesday in College Station, Texas.
The Salukis sent 16 student-athletes to the four-day NCAA West Preliminaries at Texas A&M. The women's team will send 10 student-athletes, while the men will be sending six, marking the most out of any school in the Missouri Valley Conference. SIU sent 16 to the NCAA regional for the second straight year. The top-12 athletes from every event qualify for the NCAA championship June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.
The Saluki women will be represented in six different events - three on the track and three in the field. On the track, Iaunia Pointer, fresh off of winning the MVC Freshman of the Year Award at last weekend's MVC outdoor championships, will be competing in the 200-meter dash. Pointer's best time this season, 23.54 seconds, is the third-fastest mark in program history. Senior Savannah Long will be competing in the 400 hurdles, where she owns a PR of 58.96, the fourth-fastest time in program history. Kayla Schiera will make her second straight trip to the prelim round to compete in the 3000 steeplechase. The junior distance runner ran the second-fastest mark in school history at the MVC championship, 10:14.46, to set a new PR.
In the field, SIU will see the trio of A'veun Moore-Jones, Kayleigh Conlon and Bri'Yanna Robinson compete in the shot put, with another trio of Shauniece O'Neal, Elisia Lancaster and Emily Kern set to compete in the hammer. Qualifying in her third straight prelims, Moore-Jones, the 2021 MVC indoor and outdoor shot put champion, will look to improve upon her outdoor PR of 16.69 meters (54 feet, 9.25 inches). Meanwhile, Conlon and Robinson hold the second and third-best marks of the season for the Salukis in the event. O'Neal, the MVC outdoor champion in the hammer throw, leads a Saluki hammer group that ranks as fourth best in the NCAA this season (USTFCCCA), averaging 61.78m (202-08) per attempt.
Willie Johnson will make his debut at the West prelim round after a weekend that saw the freshman net two MVC titles (400, 1,600 relay). Johnson will compete in the 400 dash, where he owns a PR of 46.39, which is the eighth-fastest in program history. Rounding out the men on the track is Kyle Lind, who'll compete in the 110 hurdles, and Omar Rodgers, who's set to compete in the 400 hurdles.
In the field events, Willie Rodgers qualified for the high jump for the second straight season, Clint Meyer is in the shot put and Ricky Hurley will compete in the hammer. Hurley will take on double duty at the meet, as the senior thrower is also set to compete in the discus, an event he's fresh off winning at the MVC outdoor championships.