Salukis send 16 track athletes to NCAA West Prelim

CARBONDALE — The SIU track and field program's pursuit of the NCAA outdoor championship begins Wednesday in College Station, Texas.

The Salukis sent 16 student-athletes to the four-day NCAA West Preliminaries at Texas A&M. The women's team will send 10 student-athletes, while the men will be sending six, marking the most out of any school in the Missouri Valley Conference. SIU sent 16 to the NCAA regional for the second straight year. The top-12 athletes from every event qualify for the NCAA championship June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

The Saluki women will be represented in six different events - three on the track and three in the field. On the track, Iaunia Pointer, fresh off of winning the MVC Freshman of the Year Award at last weekend's MVC outdoor championships, will be competing in the 200-meter dash. Pointer's best time this season, 23.54 seconds, is the third-fastest mark in program history. Senior Savannah Long will be competing in the 400 hurdles, where she owns a PR of 58.96, the fourth-fastest time in program history. Kayla Schiera will make her second straight trip to the prelim round to compete in the 3000 steeplechase. The junior distance runner ran the second-fastest mark in school history at the MVC championship, 10:14.46, to set a new PR.