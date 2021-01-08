Salukis' series at Indiana State postponed due to COVID-19 issues at SIU

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team will have to wait a little longer to try to snap its first losing streak of the season

Just over 24 hours before the Salukis (7-3, 1-3 Missouri Valley Conference) were scheduled to play the first of two games at Indiana State (3-6, 0-4), the league announced the series would be postponed. There are multiple cases of COVID-19 on SIU's Tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches, managers and staff, according to the news release from the MVC Friday. Make-up dates for the series will be announced at a later date.

Both games were scheduled for noon tipoffs Saturday and Sunday at the renovated Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. SIU has dropped three straight games after starting the season 7-0. The Salukis beat Evansville 65-57 Dec. 27 to open MVC play, but fell 84-72 the next day. They were knocked off by a combined 49 points in a two-game series at undefeated Drake Jan. 3 and 4 in Des Moines. SIU is now off until at least next weekend, when it is scheduled to host Valparaiso (3-5) Jan. 16 and 17.

Indiana State, which has dropped four straight games since starting league play, could be off until Jan. 16 and 17, when it's scheduled to play at Illinois State (3-5, 0-2).

