Salukis should continue to put pressure on opponents | SIU Season Preview

Furcron is one of four returning starters on the offensive line and one of 10 guys back from an offense that led the MVFC in third down conversions. The Salukis picked up an astounding 52.5% of their third downs during the longest season in history (August 2020 through May 2021), the third-best rate in the FCS. With quarterback Stone Labanowitz, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior who completed 72.4% of his passes last season, they should continue to be able to put enormous pressure on opposing defenses.

"He made plays, and he executed. He completed the football," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "You used to talk about getting your completion percentage around 60, and doing that, but our goal is you got to be 70 or above. So, he led the conference, 72% or something. It's really just completing the ball, keeping the chains moving, getting the ball to players that are going to make you look good, and there's going to be those 5-6 plays where you just got to manage the play, and that's up to the quarterback. And he made some plays, whether it was scramblin', or an off-schedule play. You see that all through football."