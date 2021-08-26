Salukis should continue to put pressure on opponents | SIU Season Preview

SIU's football team ended a 12-year postseason drought in the middle of the toughest conditions you could imagine last season.
The coronavirus eliminated two of the Salukis' three scheduled non-conference games in the fall of 2020, as well as a road trip to Kansas that disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived. Without a normal training camp, SIU won its only game in 2020, beating No. 25 Southeast Missouri State on a last-second field goal, and had to start up again after about a month break for the first spring season in school history.
The Salukis, however, avoided the COVID shutdowns other teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference endured, and went 4-2. With five wins, four of them against top-25 teams and two of them against teams in the field, SIU received an at-large bid it wasn't sure it would get and did the most with it. The Salukis went to third-ranked Weber State and won, 34-31, before giving top-seeded South Dakota State all it could handle in a 31-26 loss. Three months later, their veteran squad started preparing for what should be a big fall 2021 season.
"We got a lot of older guys," offensive lineman ZeVeyon Furcron said. "That's what I was tellin' them earlier (at the first practice), as far as the turnovers, and little mistakes. We got to be able to come out and show that we're a veteran group. Can't make little mistakes. Obviously, it's Day 1, but we'll work out the kinks and come back (the next day) ready to work."
Furcron is one of four returning starters on the offensive line and one of 10 guys back from an offense that led the MVFC in third down conversions. The Salukis picked up an astounding 52.5% of their third downs during the longest season in history (August 2020 through May 2021), the third-best rate in the FCS. With quarterback Stone Labanowitz, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior who completed 72.4% of his passes last season, they should continue to be able to put enormous pressure on opposing defenses.
"He made plays, and he executed. He completed the football," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "You used to talk about getting your completion percentage around 60, and doing that, but our goal is you got to be 70 or above. So, he led the conference, 72% or something. It's really just completing the ball, keeping the chains moving, getting the ball to players that are going to make you look good, and there's going to be those 5-6 plays where you just got to manage the play, and that's up to the quarterback. And he made some plays, whether it was scramblin', or an off-schedule play. You see that all through football."
SIU has plenty of weapons around him and sophomore Nic Baker, who played in four games, including the 38-14 win over previously-top-ranked North Dakota State Feb. 27. That win snapped NDSU's FCS-record 39-game winning streak and put the Salukis back in the playoff picture after falling 44-21 in their spring opener at North Dakota.
Wide receiver Avante Cox, a consensus All-American with 66 catches and five touchdowns, nearly became the second player in school history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in one year. Cox had 838 yards in 10 games, averaging 12.7 yards a catch. Landon Lenoir, one of SIU's 16 sixth-year seniors, and third-year freshman Branson Combs give the Salukis other targets. SIU also returns its top-three running backs from last season, All-American Javon Williams Jr., Romeir Elliott and Justin Strong, and added tight end Tyce Daniel from Memphis.
Defensively, SIU added four transfers to the defensive line and return 10 starters. Safety Qua Brown and defensive back James Ceasar were both All-Americans last season, and lead a unit that was fifth in pass defense in the Valley but eighth in rushing defense.
The Salukis return Keenan Agnew and Tylan Driver at tackle and veteran ends Jordan Berner, a Chester native, and Anthony Knighton, who is approaching the school's career sacks and tackles for loss records. Knighton (22.0 career sacks) needs two sacks to break James Phillips' school record and 8.0 tackles for loss to top Bryan Archibald's 48.0 set between 1998-2001.
Richie Hagarty (Miami of Ohio), DeShondrick Foxworth (Buffalo), Kameron Bowdry (UT-Martin) and Kevin Glajchen (San Diego) joined SIU's defensive line group after the fall season. Glajchen didn't play in 2020, as the Pioneer League elected not to compete, but was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.
SIU allowed 170 points in conference play, second-worst in the league, and a league-worst 297 in its 10 games. Notably, only four of the 10 teams in the league played more than seven games, and three (South Dakota, Indiana State and Western Illinois) played six or less.
SIU is scheduled to open at Southeast Missouri State Sept. 2. The Salukis were picked fourth in the MVFC preseason poll. They were ranked fifth in HERO Sports' preseason top-25 poll and ninth in Athlon Sports' preseason poll.
Season tickets are on sale for $75 (end zone) and $90 (sideline bleacher) at SIUSalukis.com or by calling the ticket office at 877-SALUKIS. Fans can buy them for $60 apiece if they buy five or more seats. The Salukis host Dayton Sept. 18, Illinois State Sept. 25 (Family Weekend), North Dakota Oct. 16 (Homecoming/Hall of Fame), Missouri State Nov. 6 and Youngstown State Nov. 20.
Single-game tickets are available for $12-$40. Fans can get them for $10 apiece if they buy 10 or more.
