Salukis showcase versatility in 9th straight softball win

CARBONDALE — Jenny Jansen bunted a softball about five feet and got two RBI for it.

Next time up, she belted one about 250 feet and got the same two RBI for it.

Jansen’s third and fifth inning at-bats were the reasons why SIU’s softball team upped their winning streak to nine games Sunday with a 6-2 win over IUPUI at Charlotte West Stadium, enabling them to finish the Saluki Invitational at 4-0.

They also illustrated one of the facets that make SIU (15-6) a difficult out for most opponents — versatility. The lineup can outslug you, or it can merely tap the ball into play and then outrun the ball to first base.

And occasionally, beyond. Jansen’s third inning squeeze turned into a two-run single because freshman Aubree DePron whizzed around third as catcher Sabrina Trevino threw to first. The return throw home never had a chance.

What’s more, Jansen alertly took second when the Jaguars (5-15) forgot to cover the bag. A passed ball pushed her to third, and Ashley Wood cashed it in with a sacrifice fly that put the Salukis ahead for good at 3-2.