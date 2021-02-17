Salukis spot Missouri State 2 TDs, trail 36-22 at the half

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team spotted Missouri State a two-touchdown lead, and went down 14 points at the break Wednesday night in the latest Missouri Valley Conference game of the evening.

Winners of five straight games, the Bears converted their first six shots to take a 14-0 lead at the Banterra Center. Forward Gaige Prim had two of them, including a one-handed dunk off an Isiaih Mosley pass less than four minutes into the game. In fact, MSU didn't miss until Keaton Hervey, the hero of last week's win over SIU at JQH Arena, missed an open 3-pointer from the left corner.

The Salukis couldn't find a way to cover the 6-foot-8, 235-pound Prim 1-on-1 or with a double team in the opening half. The preseason all-conference pick made 7 of 10 from the field, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out four assists in the opening half. He grabbed his own miss on the right block in between two Salukis, and finished over a crowd even after a third joined the defensive fray.

Mosley's bucket with 12:20 to go in the half made it 22-5, but SIU rallied. Ben Harvey, the Salukis' best player in the opening 20 minutes, converted a driving layup to start an 11-2 run that got his team back in the game. Steven Verplancken Jr., Lance Jones and Kyler Filewich added buckets during the run that got the Salukis within eight with under eight minutes to go.

Prim helped push the lead back out to double digits, scoring the Bears' last six points. He nailed a 15-foot jumper, converted two free throws after Verplancken was called for a flagrant 1 foul fighting with Prim for a rebound, and dropped a running hook shot for the 16-point advantage.

