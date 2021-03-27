Salukis storm back from rough start to take 19-7 halftime lead at MSU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — SIU started Saturday's game at Missouri State by allowing a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play and fumbling away its first possession, but rallied to take a 19-7 halftime lead.

Matt Struck found running back Celdon Manning near the 20-yard line on the very first play from scrimmage at Plaster Stadium, and after he got past cornerback Jonathan Thompson, he was off to the races. Manning got the Bears on the board with a 75-yard touchdown, but it was all they got against SIU's defense the rest of the way.

SIU got a safety when linebacker Bryce Notree wrapped up Tobias Little a yard deep in the end zone right before the end of the first quarter, and Javon Williams Jr. connected with Branson Combs from 29 yards out for the go-ahead touchdown. The 10th-ranked Salukis made it 16-7 after Stone Labanowitz hit Justin Strong near the middle of the field, and the former Belleville Althoff High School star made a couple of guys miss on the way to a 28-yard score. Strong broke a tackle near the 20, darted left, and got around the left end for his third receiving touchdown of the season.

Kicker Nico Gualdoni added a 23-yard field goal as time expired for the 12-point lead. SIU will receive the second-half kickoff.