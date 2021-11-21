Salukis storm back from slow start to tie Northeastern at the half

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Ben Coupet Jr. led SIU's men's basketball team back from another horrid start to tie Northeastern 20-all at the break.

The graduate transfer from Little Rock grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back with the foul to cut the Huskies' lead to seven. He missed the free throw, but added a transition bucket and two free throws in the final seconds for eight points.

The Salukis missed eight of their first nine shots and went down 13-4 to start the game. They turned it up at the defensive end before figuring things out at the offensive one. J.D. Muila forced a travel when he walled up Huskies forward Chris Doherty on the left block. Doherty tried to knock him out of the way, and then tried to go around him when the 6-8, 250-pound forward didn't budge.

Doherty hit two hook shots from the left side and two free throws for six points in the opening half. Point guard Shaquille Walters scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out two assists. He had two turnovers, one of which led to a Saluki transition bucket.

Northeastern, which was picked second in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) preseason poll, converted five of its first six to jump out to an 11-2 lead. The Huskies led 18-9 with just under seven minutes to play, but scored only two points the rest of the half. Walters' bucket at the rim made it 20-13, but the Salukis ran off seven straight.

Marcus Domask went 0 for 8 from the field but scored four points at the line. Lance Jones missed four of his first five shots but finished the half 3 of 8 for six points. Steven Verplancken Jr., who had a game-high 18 points in Friday night's win over Colorado, missed his only two shots in the first half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.