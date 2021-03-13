Salukis sweep doubleheader from Evansville, win 19th straight game

CARBONDALE — The No. 25-ranked SIU baseball team won both ends of a doubleheader against Evansville on Saturday afternoon at Itchy Jones Stadium to take the four-game series.

The Salukis (14-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) won the first game 5-3 and the second game 9-4. SIU ran its school-record start to 14-0 and extended its winning streak to 19 games, dating back to last season. The Salukis' 19-game streak is the longest active winning streak in the country. The final game of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Ben Chapman (4-0) earned the win in Game 1, allowing two runs off four hits in five innings. Chapman struck out three and walked one. Trey McDaniel got his fourth save by getting the last six outs of the 7-inning affair. As part of the Valley's four-game conference series, the first game of the Saturday doubleheaders will be seven innings, with the second game nine innings.

SIU scored three runs in the bottom of the second to beat the Purple Aces. After hitting five home runs in Friday's win, the Salukis hit two out in Game 1, one by Evan Martin and one by Grey Epps. Center fielder Tristan Peters doubled and extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two hits in the nightcap. Ian Walters went 1 for 2 in Game 1 and 1 for 4 in the nightcap to extend his reached-base streak to 35 games, dating back to the 2019 season.