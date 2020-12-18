Salukis secure doubleheader sweep of North Dakota, 62-50

CARBONDALE — Bring on Butler.
Marcus Domask delivered a game-high 17 points after scoring eight Thursday to help SIU's men's basketball team sweep North Dakota in its first doubleheader series of the season. Domask added five assists, three blocks and two rebounds to help the Salukis move to 5-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 club started that well.
Ben Harvey added 12 points and nine rebounds and Anthony D'Avanzo had 11 and eight at the Banterra Center. Kyler Filewich scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Lance Jones added seven points, seven assists and four boards.
Filip Rebraca, a junior forward, was the Fighting Hawks' only player in double figures. Rebraca scored 11 points on 4-of-10-shooting. He also led the team with eight rebounds.
SIU is next at Butler (1-1) Monday night in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 and air on FS1.
Domask and Filewich each had seven points in the first half to help the Salukis take a 29-25 lead at the break.
Harvey scored five points and had a team-high seven rebounds in the opening half.
UND's Seybian Sims, who had nine points Thursday, hit the first shot of the game from behind the arc for a 3-0 Hawks lead. SIU started the game with two turnovers, but settled in after D'Avanzo got the team on the board with two free throws. Trent Brown canned a corner 3-pointer and Jones followed with another as part of a 10-0 run that gave the Salukis their first lead.
SIU went up as much as nine before North Dakota came back. Ethan Igbanuga split a pair at the free-throw line, and Gertautas Urbonavicius and Mitchell Sueker converted in the paint to pull the Hawks within four, 19-15, at the 7:10 mark.
The Salukis had a chance to go up double digits with the ball up 29-21, but were unable to score. The top 3-point shooting team in the Missouri Valley Conference at better than 44% for the season entering the game, SIU made 4 of 14 behind the arc in the opening half and finished 6 of 22 (27.3%). The Salukis converted 23 of 52 overall (44.2%) and held the Hawks to 36.5% (19 of 52).
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!