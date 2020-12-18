Salukis secure doubleheader sweep of North Dakota, 62-50

CARBONDALE — Bring on Butler.

Marcus Domask delivered a game-high 17 points after scoring eight Thursday to help SIU's men's basketball team sweep North Dakota in its first doubleheader series of the season. Domask added five assists, three blocks and two rebounds to help the Salukis move to 5-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 club started that well.

Ben Harvey added 12 points and nine rebounds and Anthony D'Avanzo had 11 and eight at the Banterra Center. Kyler Filewich scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Lance Jones added seven points, seven assists and four boards.

Filip Rebraca, a junior forward, was the Fighting Hawks' only player in double figures. Rebraca scored 11 points on 4-of-10-shooting. He also led the team with eight rebounds.

SIU is next at Butler (1-1) Monday night in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 and air on FS1.

Domask and Filewich each had seven points in the first half to help the Salukis take a 29-25 lead at the break.

Harvey scored five points and had a team-high seven rebounds in the opening half.