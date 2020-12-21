Salukis take double-digit lead into locker room at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Domask and Trent Brown scored 11 points apiece to lead SIU's men's basketball team to a commanding lead at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse Monday night.

Domask and Brown led a 16-0 Saluki charge after Butler went up 19-11 early, and SIU went into the locker room up 37-24 at the break. Dalton Banks added nine points for the Salukis, who are 20 minutes away from snapping the longest non-conference home winning streak in the nation.

The Bulldogs have captured 59 in a row at Hinkle Fieldhouse, a facility built in 1928 that once housed John Wooden as a player.

Domask scored the first bucket of the game on a short jumper in the lane, and Brown's first bucket this season that wasn't a 3-pointer helped the Salukis jump in front 5-2. Brown caught a pass on the right wing and went right to the bucket as his defender came out to contest a possible 3-pointer. The sophomore from Scottsdale, Arizona, laid it up and in and drew the foul. His free throw was good for a 5-2 lead at the 18:47 mark.

Three 3-pointers and a Bryce Nze three-point play put Butler back in front 14-7. Jair Bolden hit two tough triples, one in the left corner off the inbounds pass, the other a contested shot from the top of the key, during the run. Those were Bolden's only points of the half, however, as he went 2 of 6 from the field.