Salukis take double-digit lead into locker room at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Domask and Trent Brown scored 11 points apiece to lead SIU's men's basketball team to a commanding lead at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse Monday night.
Domask and Brown led a 16-0 Saluki charge after Butler went up 19-11 early, and SIU went into the locker room up 37-24 at the break. Dalton Banks added nine points for the Salukis, who are 20 minutes away from snapping the longest non-conference home winning streak in the nation.
The Bulldogs have captured 59 in a row at Hinkle Fieldhouse, a facility built in 1928 that once housed John Wooden as a player.
Domask scored the first bucket of the game on a short jumper in the lane, and Brown's first bucket this season that wasn't a 3-pointer helped the Salukis jump in front 5-2. Brown caught a pass on the right wing and went right to the bucket as his defender came out to contest a possible 3-pointer. The sophomore from Scottsdale, Arizona, laid it up and in and drew the foul. His free throw was good for a 5-2 lead at the 18:47 mark.
Three 3-pointers and a Bryce Nze three-point play put Butler back in front 14-7. Jair Bolden hit two tough triples, one in the left corner off the inbounds pass, the other a contested shot from the top of the key, during the run. Those were Bolden's only points of the half, however, as he went 2 of 6 from the field.
Domask, SIU's leading 3-point shooter last season, entered the game just 22.2 % from behind the arc, but put the Salukis ahead 20-19 with his first triple of the game. Domask's driving layup with 13:16 to go in the half started a 16-0 run, seven of which came from last season's Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer and Freshman of the Year. Banks got in on the action, too, converting a tough layup in traffic and hitting Brown for a transition 3 and a 25-19 lead. Banks' long jumper on SIU's next possession pushed the lead to eight.
Bryce Golden's 3-pointer from the right corner right before the end of the shot clock ended SIU's run. Butler made just 9 of 28 from the field (32.1%), missing 8 of its 11 3-pointers. Nze's seven points led the Bulldogs.
SIU allowed less than 30 points in the opening half for the third straight game. The Salukis made 15 of 28 from the field at the other end (53.6%), canning 4 of 10 from behind the arc. SIU had seven assists on its 15 buckets.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!