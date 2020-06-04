Salukis' Taylor named freshman All-American

Martin, who was ranked the 10th-best freshman hitter in the nation earlier this spring by D1Baseball, hit .429 over 12 games. He started five games and finished the shortened season 9 of 21 at the plate with a double, a home run and seven runs scored. He ended the year on a four-game hitting streak, going 8 for 13. Martin reached base in 12 of 17 plate appearances during that stretch.