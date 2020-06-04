Salukis' Taylor named freshman All-American
0 comments
SIU Baseball

Salukis' Taylor named freshman All-American

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
022620-spt-siu-bb-06.jpg

SIU’s Grey Epps (5) is forced out at second base as Murray State second baseman Jordan Cozart (12) throws to first to complete a double play in the fifth inning at Itchy Jones Stadium on Feb. 25 in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — SIU outfielder Evan Martin was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the organization announced Tuesday.

Martin, who was ranked the 10th-best freshman hitter in the nation earlier this spring by D1Baseball, hit .429 over 12 games. He started five games and finished the shortened season 9 of 21 at the plate with a double, a home run and seven runs scored. He ended the year on a four-game hitting streak, going 8 for 13. Martin reached base in 12 of 17 plate appearances during that stretch.

Martin is SIU's first freshman All-American since left-handed pitcher Kyle Pauly in 2014 and the first outfielder to earn the honor since Aaron Roberts in 2007.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News