Salukis tie Belmont 1-1 in women's soccer exhibition

CARBONDALE — McKensey Bunch's header off a corner kick in the second half helped SIU's women's soccer team tie Belmont in its final exhibition match of the season.

Bunch, a 5-foot-10 sophomore from Georgetown, Kentucky, redirected Ashlyn Henrie's pass past Bruins goalkeeper Taylor Wieland in the 77th minute for the Salukis on Sunday night. It was Henrie's third point of the preseason after scoring against Southeast Missouri State in SIU's exhibition opener.

Ary Lougher played the whole match in goal for the Salukis and made five saves. Belmont had 11 shots, while SIU had nine.

Belmont sophomore Anna Sweeney headed the ball into the bottom-right of the net off a cross from Leah Firsdon in the 34th minute for the first goal of the match.

SIU opens the 2021 season at UT-Martin on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Martin, Tennessee. The Salukis tied SEMO 1-1 and lost 1-0 to Illinois-Chicago during the preseason.

SIU went 0-6-3 overall and 0-5-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference during the 2021 spring season. The Salukis, who entered league play in just their second year of existence, scored only one goal all season. SIU put one in the net in its season finale at Missouri State, but fell 4-1.

The Salukis' official home opener is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27, against Kansas City. The match is slated to start at 7 p.m. at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.