Salukis to host 3 MVC championships in Carbondale, another near St. Louis

CARBONDALE — SIU will host the Missouri Valley Conference championship in three sports during the upcoming school year and a fourth event in Missouri, the league announced Wednesday.

The Salukis won the bids to host the MVC baseball tournament, women's golf championship in St. Charles, Missouri, the women's swimming and diving championship and the outdoor track and field championship earlier this month. The MVC Presidents' Council approved the bids Friday during their league meeting for the 2020-21 school year.

SIU will host the MVC baseball tournament for the first time since 1986 next May. The event at Richard "Itchy" Jones Stadium, scheduled May 26-29, 2021, will feature a six-team, double-elimination field. The Salukis were selected to host the tournament this year before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down in March. SIU hasn't won the MVC baseball tournament since 1990.