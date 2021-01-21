Salukis to open at North Dakota in revamped MVFC spring schedule

The 24th-ranked Salukis (1-0) were scheduled to open their first eight-game conference spring season at home against No. 5 South Dakota State, but will now play the Jackrabbits at home March 20. Indiana State opting out of the spring earlier this year prompted the league to shift its 10-team slate. SIU was scheduled to play at North Dakota, the only new team in the league, in the last week of the regular season. Now, instead of two home games to open the season, the Salukis will play the Fighting Hawks in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Feb. 20, host No. 1 North Dakota State Feb. 27, and play at Youngstown State Saturday, March 6.