Salukis to open at North Dakota in revamped MVFC spring schedule

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team will open the revamped 2021 spring season at North Dakota, the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Thursday.
The 24th-ranked Salukis (1-0) were scheduled to open their first eight-game conference spring season at home against No. 5 South Dakota State, but will now play the Jackrabbits at home March 20. Indiana State opting out of the spring earlier this year prompted the league to shift its 10-team slate. SIU was scheduled to play at North Dakota, the only new team in the league, in the last week of the regular season. Now, instead of two home games to open the season, the Salukis will play the Fighting Hawks in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Feb. 20, host No. 1 North Dakota State Feb. 27, and play at Youngstown State Saturday, March 6.
The game at Youngstown State is the same weekend as the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament in St. Louis.
SIU hosts No. 3 Northern Iowa March 13, the Jacks March 20, and closes the regular season at home against Western Illinois April 10. The Salukis, as of today, plan on inviting up to 15% of Saluki Stadium's 15,000-seat capacity for the spring season (2,250 per game), with students, season ticket holders and players' family members getting first shot. The plan was approved by SIU's Emergency Operations Center, with the guidance of the Jackson County Health Department and the state.
Fans will be required to wear masks or other facial covering and socially distance. They will be permitted to briefly remove their facial coverings to eat or drink. Tailgating will not be permitted, and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium.
SIU will play North Dakota, Youngstown State, 0-3 Missouri State (March 27), and No. 9 Illinois State (April 3) on the road during the eight-game conference season. The league scheduled 40 games between Feb. 19-April 10, and left the weekend of April 17 as an open date in case it needs to reschedule a game. Start times and television network clearances will be announced at a later time.
