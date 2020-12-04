Salukis to open new MVC schedule at home against Evansville

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team will open the new Missouri Valley Conference schedule at home against Evansville, not Bradley, on Sunday, Dec. 27 at the Banterra Center.

The Valley released its men's basketball schedules earlier today. The Salukis were originally scheduled to open at home against Bradley shortly after Christmas Day, but after the league decided to pursue doubleheader series, everything changed. SIU (1-0) will now open the league schedule Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 against Evansville (0-3), which has lost 22 straight games dating back to last season and was picked last in the MVC preseason poll. Tipoff times and television information will be announced at a later date.

The new schedule has benefits and detriments to the Salukis' pursuit of the regular-season title. They avoided a doubleheader road trip to preseason favorite Northern Iowa, getting the Panthers at home Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, and Sunday, Jan. 31, but have to go to Bradley, which has won the last two MVC Tournaments. SIU will play Evansville, Valparaiso (Jan. 16/17), Northern Iowa (Jan. 30/31) and Illinois State (Feb. 13/14) at home in doubleheader series. The Salukis are scheduled to go to Drake (Jan. 3/4), Indiana State (Jan. 9/10), Bradley (Feb. 6/7) and Loyola (Feb. 26/27) before the MVC Tournament March 4-7 in St. Louis.