Salukis to open new MVC schedule at home against Evansville
Salukis to open new MVC schedule at home against Evansville

SIU Southeast Missouri State Basketball

SIU guard Marcus Domask takes it to the rim at Southeast Missouri State Wednesday night. Domask delivered a game-high 24 points, 18 of them in the second half and overtime, to help the Salukis beat the Redhawks 87-79. 

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team will open the new Missouri Valley Conference schedule at home against Evansville, not Bradley, on Sunday, Dec. 27 at the Banterra Center.

The Valley released its men's basketball schedules earlier today. The Salukis were originally scheduled to open at home against Bradley shortly after Christmas Day, but after the league decided to pursue doubleheader series, everything changed. SIU (1-0) will now open the league schedule Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 against Evansville (0-3), which has lost 22 straight games dating back to last season and was picked last in the MVC preseason poll. Tipoff times and television information will be announced at a later date. 

MVC Men's Basketball Schedule

The new schedule has benefits and detriments to the Salukis' pursuit of the regular-season title. They avoided a doubleheader road trip to preseason favorite Northern Iowa, getting the Panthers at home Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, and Sunday, Jan. 31, but have to go to Bradley, which has won the last two MVC Tournaments. SIU will play Evansville, Valparaiso (Jan. 16/17), Northern Iowa (Jan. 30/31) and Illinois State (Feb. 13/14) at home in doubleheader series. The Salukis are scheduled to go to Drake (Jan. 3/4), Indiana State (Jan. 9/10), Bradley (Feb. 6/7) and Loyola (Feb. 26/27) before the MVC Tournament March 4-7 in St. Louis.

SIU got some luck at the end of the season, as it is scheduled to play Illinois State twice at home on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14, host Missouri State Feb. 17, and finish the regular season at Loyola Feb. 26 and 27. The Ramblers, picked to finish second in the preseason poll, have not opened their season yet but will be expected to challenge for the Valley title. SIU will play Missouri State, its travel partner in the MVC, on the road Thursday, Jan. 21, and at home Feb. 17.

SIU is next in action Sunday at home against Division II Quincy University. 

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

SIU MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

(Date, opponent, location, times and TV TBA unless noted, home games in all caps)

Sun., Dec. 6;QUINCY;Carbondale;4 p.m.;ESPN+

Fri., Dec. 11;MURRAY STATE;Carbondale;6:30 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 17;NORTH DAKOTA;Carbondale;1 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 18;NORTH DAKOTA;Carbondale

Sun., Dec. 27;EVANSVILLE*;Carbondale

Mon., Dec. 28;EVANSVILLE*;Carbondale

Sun., ,Jan. 3, 2021;At Drake*;Des Moines

Mon., Jan. 4;At Drake*;Des Moines

Sat., Jan. 9;At Indiana State*;Terre Haute, Ind.

Sun., Jan. 10;At Indiana State*;Terre Haute, Ind.

Sat., Jan. 16;VALPARAISO*;Carbondale

Sun., Jan. 17;VALPARAISO*;Carbondale

Thurs., Jan. 21;At Missouri State*;Springfield, Mo.

Sat., Jan. 30;NORTHERN IOWA*;Carbondale

Sun., Jan. 31;NORTHERN IOWA*;Carbondale

Sat., Feb. 6;At Bradley*;Peoria

Sun., Feb. 7;At Bradley*;Peoria

Sat., Feb. 13;ILLINOIS STATE*;Carbondale

Sun., Feb. 14;ILLINOIS STATE;Carbondale

Wed., Feb. 17;MISSOURI STATE*;Carbondale

Fri., Feb. 26;At Loyola*;Chicago

Sat., Feb. 27;At Loyola*;Chicago

MVC Tournament, March 4-7, Enterprise Center, St. Louis

*MVC game

