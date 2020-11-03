Salukis to take on Cardinals, Prairie View A&M and Winthrop in Louisville

There will be two practice courts available for teams within the bubble, including the practice court in the KFC Yum! Center and a full court that will be installed during the event in the Grand Ballroom of the Galt House Hotel. Teams may also use the court in the controlled Planet Fitness Kueber Center, UofL's campus practice facility, during the event. A weight room will also be temporarily set up in the Galt House for the teams.

The hotel is connected by an elevated walkway directly into the arena. With the exception of a possible bus trip for practice in the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, teams will not have to leave the dual facilities of the Galt House Hotel or KFC Yum! Center during their stay in Louisville. Teams will eat their meals in the Galt House and all teams will be staying in the East side of the Galt House, which features all suite rooms. Testing protocols will be in place for all participating teams and health protocols established by the ACC will be in place.

The first two games in Louisville are part of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, a multi-team event (MTE). The namesake for the event was one of the first three African American basketball players to sign with Louisville, a group which included Houston, Sam Smith and Eddie Whitehead. SIU and Louisville played once during Houston's time at Louisville: a 59-57 SIU win in 1964. The Salukis and Cardinals played two memorable games the year following Houston's graduation, pitting a Walt Frazier-led SIU team against a Wes Unseld-led Louisville club. The teams split two games in 1966-67: SIU dropped a double-overtime 70-66 heartbreaker at Louisville but avenged that loss later in the season with a 53-50 win at SIU.

