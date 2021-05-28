Salukis top Valparaiso 11-5, stay alive at MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE — Less than an hour after falling out of the driver's seat at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, SIU's baseball team found a way to stay at the wheel another day.
Noah Farmer, a Metropolis native, allowed four runs off eight hits and the Salukis scored four runs in the fourth to blow open their game against Valparaiso at "Itchy" Jones Stadium. Farmer walked off the mound for the last time here in the eighth, and right-hander Dylan Givens finished off SIU's 11-5 victory to stay alive in the double-elimination event.
"It's a very hard thing to do in baseball, to be in a close game with a lot of emotion, and then drop that game, and be able to turn around 40 minutes later and have to play a game again," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "The combination of Noah hanging in there and giving our offense a chance was huge, and we really struggled the first three innings there in that second game. Just emotionally, just not being really into the game because of how bad we felt."
SIU, the fourth seeds at the tournament, led second-seeded Indiana State 5-4 after five innings but fell 11-8 to fall into the losers' bracket. Less than an hour later, the Salukis (40-19) had to return to the field in an elimination game against Valpo (16-35). The Brown & Gold, who beat Illinois State 6-5 Thursday to stay alive, led 2-0 in the third before Grey Epps' three-run home run in the top of the fourth. Philip Archer, one of 10 seniors on SIU's roster, drove in a run with a bases-loaded single in the fifth. Ian Walters followed with a sac fly to make it 5-2, and the Salukis opened up a seven-run lead with a four-run seventh.
Farmer (6-4) threw 120 pitches but couldn't finish the eighth. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior struck out four and walked four. After allowing a one-out homer to Kyle Schmack, cutting SIU's lead to seven, Farmer walked Parker Johnson and hit Angel DiFederico. He got a nice hand when he walked off the mound after 10 wins in three seasons, and was happy to play a part in the Salukis' resurgence in the Valley.
This season is only the program's third winning season in the last 10 years.
"I think everyone that came back because of COVID has helped us in a big way," Farmer said. "They've worked so hard. Everyone has, really, on the team. They've played really well this year and they've worked hard to get here."
Givens got the last two outs in the eighth and worked around a ninth-inning home run by Riley Dent to finish it off. The Salukis will face the loser of Saturday's first game between top-seeded Dallas Baptist and Indiana State at 3 p.m. in another elimination game. The Patriots and Sycamores, who are both projected to make the NCAA regional field of 64 by D1baseball.com, square off at 11 a.m. Saturday for a spot in Sunday's tournament title game.
SIU hasn't reached the tournament title game since 2012, but may have enough arms, and offense, to get there. Friday night starter Mike Hansell still hasn't thrown this week, and relievers Tanner Lewis (30 pitches against Indiana State) and Matthew Steidl (four pitches against Indiana State) could be available Saturday or Sunday if the Salukis make it there. SIU's win over Valpo was its 27th this season with twice as many runs, or more, of its opponent.
"It's probably going to be conditions like this, where the wind is blowing out and it's probably going to be an offensive day," Rhodes said. "We just gotta go out and play good baseball. It's probably going to be a collective group on the mound, but, go out there on the mound and give our offense a chance to slap some runs across. I'm excited for the challenge. We'd rather be in a position where we're not in the losers' bracket right now, but we still got plenty of arms available and our bats are swinging it well right now. I think we'll come out and play well tomorrow."
