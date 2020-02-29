Salukis trail by 8 at Missouri State; will be 5th seed at Arch Madness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In an ugly Saturday afternoon contest to end the regular season, Missouri State took a 39-31 halftime lead over SIU earlier today at JQH Arena.
The two teams each turned it over 12 times in the opening half. The Salukis trailed by as much as 13 points in the final two minutes, but climbed within single digits after two free throws from Marcus Domask, a Lance Jones free throw, a layup from Trent Brown and two Eric McGill free throws. SIU made only 8 of 23 from the field (34.8%) but survived with 13 free throws on 17 attempts.
Jones had two early turnovers but came back to score 10 points to lead SIU. McGill and Brown had five each. Domask didn't have a field goal but made all four of his free-throw attempts. Center Barret Benson went 0 of 3 from the field in the first half and grabbed two rebounds in 12 minutes.
Missouri State made 14 of 28 from the field (50%) and 7 of 11 at the free-throw line. Kabir Mohammed, a senior forward who hadn't even played in the Bears' previous six games, started on Senior Day and delivered 12 first-half points. Mohammed's 12 points were one off his career high set against Valparaiso last season.
Keandre Cook had seven and Tulio Da Silva had six for the Bears, who are trying to stay out of the play-in games of next week's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. If Missouri State wins, it will capture the sixth seed, but if SIU wins, Valparaiso will take the sixth seed and the Bears will fall into seventh.
With Indiana State's win over Valparaiso earlier Saturday, SIU locked up the fifth seed regardless of its results. The Salukis will play fourth-seeded Bradley, which lost to Loyola Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Arch Madness quarterfinals. Bradley swept SIU earlier this season.
Also earlier Saturday, Illinois State beat Evansville to drop the Purple Aces to their 18th straight loss. Evansville became the first team since Drake went winless in the league in back-to-back seasons (1996-97, 1997-98) to go 0-18 in the Valley.
