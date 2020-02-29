Salukis trail by 8 at Missouri State; will be 5th seed at Arch Madness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In an ugly Saturday afternoon contest to end the regular season, Missouri State took a 39-31 halftime lead over SIU earlier today at JQH Arena.

The two teams each turned it over 12 times in the opening half. The Salukis trailed by as much as 13 points in the final two minutes, but climbed within single digits after two free throws from Marcus Domask, a Lance Jones free throw, a layup from Trent Brown and two Eric McGill free throws. SIU made only 8 of 23 from the field (34.8%) but survived with 13 free throws on 17 attempts.

Jones had two early turnovers but came back to score 10 points to lead SIU. McGill and Brown had five each. Domask didn't have a field goal but made all four of his free-throw attempts. Center Barret Benson went 0 of 3 from the field in the first half and grabbed two rebounds in 12 minutes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missouri State made 14 of 28 from the field (50%) and 7 of 11 at the free-throw line. Kabir Mohammed, a senior forward who hadn't even played in the Bears' previous six games, started on Senior Day and delivered 12 first-half points. Mohammed's 12 points were one off his career high set against Valparaiso last season.