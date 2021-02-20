 Skip to main content
Salukis turn it over 5 times, fall 44-21 at North Dakota
Salukis turn it over 5 times, fall 44-21 at North Dakota

University of North Dakota's Alerus Center

The University of North Dakota, the newest addition to the Missouri Valley Football Conference, competes in a dome called the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. The Fighting Hawks have been incredibly tough to beat there, going 92-27 (.773) since it opened in 2001.

 Todd Hefferman

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team had more turnovers than touchdowns in its opening game of the spring season Saturday at North Dakota, and fell 44-21 at the Alerus Center.

The 24th-ranked Salukis lost three fumbles and were picked off twice by the Fighting Hawks (1-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), who dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball to win their 34th straight home opener. Javon Williams Jr. lost the football in the red zone, setting up the tying score for UND in the first quarter, and starting quarterback Kare Lyles lost two fumbles in the opening half. Lyles left the game with what SIU called a rib injury and did not play in the second half.

Backup quarterback Nic Baker led SIU (1-1, 0-1) down the field late in the first half to help the Salukis close the gap to 16-14 at the break. Baker was picked off twice in the second half, when the Hawks outscored the Salukis 28-7. Williams capped a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive with 8:45 left with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Baker completed 12 of 23 passes for 153 yards. Romeir Elliott rushed for a team-high 39 yards on 12 carries, as SIU's streak of six straight games with 200 or more yards on the ground ended. The Salukis finished with just 90 yards rushing on 35 carries. 

UND's Tommy Schuster, a redshirt freshman making his first start, completed 15 of 23 passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Otis Weah, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound sophomore running back, went for 91 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. 

Lyles left the game in the second quarter after getting sacked from his blind side. Cornerback C.J. Siegel came from Lyles' left side, and wrapped him up near the Saluki 37-yard line. Linebacker Devon Krzanowski picked up the fumble and returned it 36 yards untouched for a touchdown that put the Fighting Hawks up 16-7. Hawks kicker Adam Stage missed the extra-point attempt.

The Salukis took the lead on the opening drive, going 84 yards on 11 plays. Lyles hit starting running back Justin Strong from eight yards away for the score. Nico Gualdoni added the extra point.

SIU is next at home Feb. 27 against No. 1 North Dakota State. Kickoff at Saluki Stadium is set for noon.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

Box Score

NORTH DAKOTA 44, NO. 24 SIU 21

SIU;7;7;0;7;--;21

UND;7;9;21;7;--;44

Team Statistics

First Downs: SIU 19, UND 19

Total Yards: SIU 323, UND 347

Rushes-Yards: SIU 35-90, UND 39-229

Passing Yards: SIU 233, UND 118

Comp-Att-Int: SIU 25-38-2, UND 15-25-0

Penalties-Yards: SIU 5-53, UND 5-30

Fumbles-Lost: SIU 3-3, UND 0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing: SIU, Romeir Elliott 12-39, Avante Cox 1-29, Javon Williams Jr. 13-29-1, Justin Strong 3-5, Kare Lyles 3-(-5), Nic Baker 3-(-7). UND, Otis Weah 13-91-1, Luke Skokna 9-70-1, Dalton Gee 8-33, Creighton Mitchell 6-23, Quincy Vaughn 2-14.

Passing: SIU, Lyles 12-14-0-1-74, Baker 12-23-2-0-153. UND, Tommy Schuster 15-23-0-3-118, Vaughn 0-2-0-0-0.

Receiving: SIU, Cox 7-107, Landon Lenoir 6-60, Strong 4-21-1, Izaiah Hartrup 2-17, Jerron Rollins 3-11, Elliott 1-8, Williams 1-5. UND, Garett Maag 3-40, Bo Belquist 4-24-1, Jake Richter 2-20, Derek Paulson 1-17, Gee 2-12-1, Brett Finke 1-4-1, Skokna 2-1.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: D

Losing Kare Lyles to a rib injury didn't help, but SIU had plenty enough weapons to make a run at North Dakota in the second half Saturday. The Salukis were unable to establish a run game, couldn't convert third downs (they went 7 of 15) and couldn't take many chances in the passing game because they struggled to protect Lyles and backup Nic Baker. UND had 4.0 sacks and forced five turnovers, recovering three fumbles and intercepting two passes.

Defense: D

The offense didn't do the defense many favors, going three-and-out four times and allowing UND to score four times without going 50 yards. The Salukis had no sacks, two quarterback hurries, and no turnovers. They struggled to tackle, period, and really struggled to take down 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back Otis Weah, who went for 91 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. UND only outgained SIU by 24 yards, but when the offense needed the ball back, they only got it back off kickoffs Saturday.

Special Teams: B

Punter Jack Colquhoun averaged 45.5 yards a kick, didn't have any blocked, and was solid in his return to the field. Justin Strong averaged nearly 20 yards a kickoff return, and kicker Nico Gualdoni converted all three extra-point attempts. UND earned 66 yards on three kickoff returns, with Luke Skokna taking one back 44 yards.  

Overall: D

This was supposed to be SIU's show. Ranked in the preseason as high as 13th in the country by some, the Salukis were supposed to open with a big victory, and show UND what the MVFC was really like. The Fighting Hawks forced five turnovers, scoring on four of them, controlled the clock with their running game, and made it easy for Tommy Schuster to win his first start. UND protected its quarterback, while SIU struggled to protect its two signal-callers. A very disappointing performance from the Salukis put them in a tough bind, because now No. 1 North Dakota State is coming.

