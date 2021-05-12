Salukis' Vermejan named frist team All-MVC, 4 others second team

CARBONDALE — The SIU softball team had five student-athletes earn all-conference honors as the Missouri Valley Conference announced its annual awards on Wednesday.

Second baseman Maddy Vermejan was named to the All-MVC first team, while redshirt senior catcher Katelyn Massa, senior outfielder Maris Boelens, freshman outfielder Bailey Caylor and sophomore pitcher Sarah Harness were selected to the second team.

Vermejan earned the fourth All-MVC honor of her career, and her third-straight turn on the All-MVC first team, after a super senior season in which finished top-3 in the MVC in walks (1st; 36), hit by pitches (1st; 27), runs scored (2nd; 50), stolen bases (2nd; 26) and on-base percentage (3rd; .540). The Lemont native slashed .309/.496/.540 with six doubles, a triple and five home runs while also setting single-season school records in both stolen bases and on-base percentage.

Massa totaled two awards Wednesday. In addition to being named to the All-MVC second team, the Wildwood, Missouri, native was also honored on the MVC All-Defensive Team for the second time in her career. The super senior hit .256 with a .417 on-base percentage and tallied two doubles, six home runs and 28 RBIs. Defensively, Massa posted a perfect 1.000% fielding percentage and threw out six runners attempting to steal.