Salukis walk the walk, hold on for 17-16 win over fourth-ranked UNI

Hoosman, a 6-foot, 215-pound junior, got a yard on first down, and after McElvain didn't make it in on a quarterback sneak, was denied at the 1-yard line again when he tried to go over the top of the line. On fourth-and-goal, Hoosman found a seam on the left side of the line and powered through for the score.

Even then, SIU's defense sent a message.

"We knew we had to come out and set the tone, for everyone," Brown said. "Offense. Special teams. Everything. We went out there and did the best we could. Locked in on our assignments. Just create turnovers. Create takeaways, just turn the game. We knew it would be up to us. We were down 13-0. We knew if they don't score, they don't win, so we did everything we could to keep 'em out of the end zone."

Stone Labanowitz, who came in for Baker late in the first half, led three second-half scoring drives to put the Salukis in front to stay. His 3-yard touchdown pass to Jerron Rollins in the back of the end zone with 9:43 to play tied the game. Kicker Nico Gualdoni, who made a 37-yard field goal in the third, hit what turned out to be the game-winning extra point.

Gualdoni had a shot to push SIU's lead to four points inside the 7-minute mark, but his 31-yard attempt went wide. It was the only miss on six attempts the senior from Johnston City has had this season.