Salukis walk the walk, hold on for 17-16 win over fourth-ranked UNI

CARBONDALE — When fourth-ranked Northern Iowa looks back at Saturday's game at 10th-ranked SIU, it will mourn five lost red zone chances to score a touchdown.
The Salukis will resent not putting the 17-16 victory away sooner at Saluki Stadium, but still celebrate. All three phases had a hand in SIU moving to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and becoming the first team in school history to take down two top-five teams in the same season.
"Our biggest thing, biggest emphasis, was go out there and earn some respect," said SIU safety Qua Brown, who had three tackles and two forced fumbles. "We feel like we're a team that's really good, but we don't quite get as much respect in this conference as we think we should, so our biggest thing is to go out there and earn some respect."
The defense earned the most respect in SIU's third straight victory, allowing one touchdown and five field goal attempts to the Panthers in 57 plays. UNI (2-2, 2-2 MVFC) hadn't had a pass play over 30 yards all season entering the game, but uncorked three longer than 50. The Salukis caught them every time and made them snap it again. Kicker Matthew Cook, who had only one miss on seven attempts entering the game, made three field goals, but missed two.
His 30-yard attempt with seven seconds to play would have won the game if it went between the uprights, but the sophomore who didn't grow up far from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, swung it wide left. He also missed a 24-yarder late in the second quarter that might have put the Panthers up 9-0.
UNI scored on four of its six red zone possessions, but only managed one touchdown, which came after a Nic Baker fumble at the SIU 24-yard line.
"We gotta look at that on film. When the field gets short, a lot of good things happen," UNI coach Mark Farley said. "We do the same thing to opponents, so it isn't like it's a one-way deal. We missed a field goal early. We didn't get touchdowns when we needed down there, and any time you get in the red zone you gotta take points. No matter how you play it out in your head, you put yourself in a position to win."
UNI had to fight tooth-and-nail to get its only touchdown. Baker fumbled in the pocket at his own 24. Defensive end Caden Houghtelling recovered at the 23 with 4:06 to go in the half. Quarterback Will McElvain threw incomplete after a 6-yard Dom Williams run, bringing up a third-and-4 at the SIU 17. McElvain's pass through the middle of the end zone, intended for Deion McShane, fell incomplete, but the Panthers got a new set of downs after cornerback P.J. Jules was called for defensive holding.
Tyler Hoosman, UNI's workhorse with 73 yards on 18 carries, got to the 5, but was dropped for a 3-yard loss on the next play, bringing up third-and-goal at the 8. McElvain took the snap, turned to his left, and fired toward Logan Wolf in the left corner of the end zone. It fell incomplete, but SIU's James Ceasar, who was 1-on-1 with Wolf, was called for pass interference, and the ball jumped to the 2 with another set of downs in tow.
Hoosman, a 6-foot, 215-pound junior, got a yard on first down, and after McElvain didn't make it in on a quarterback sneak, was denied at the 1-yard line again when he tried to go over the top of the line. On fourth-and-goal, Hoosman found a seam on the left side of the line and powered through for the score.
Even then, SIU's defense sent a message.
"We knew we had to come out and set the tone, for everyone," Brown said. "Offense. Special teams. Everything. We went out there and did the best we could. Locked in on our assignments. Just create turnovers. Create takeaways, just turn the game. We knew it would be up to us. We were down 13-0. We knew if they don't score, they don't win, so we did everything we could to keep 'em out of the end zone."
Stone Labanowitz, who came in for Baker late in the first half, led three second-half scoring drives to put the Salukis in front to stay. His 3-yard touchdown pass to Jerron Rollins in the back of the end zone with 9:43 to play tied the game. Kicker Nico Gualdoni, who made a 37-yard field goal in the third, hit what turned out to be the game-winning extra point.
Gualdoni had a shot to push SIU's lead to four points inside the 7-minute mark, but his 31-yard attempt went wide. It was the only miss on six attempts the senior from Johnston City has had this season.
SIU coach Nick Hill gave out two game balls after the win, one to Labanowitz, and one to defensive coordinator Jason Petrino.
"We fumbled. The defense did a great job of forcing a field goal," Hill said. "I think the key to our defense was we just made 'em keep snapping it. Preached that for years. Don't let explosive plays become touchdowns. We tackled 'em, and loaded up, and made 'em kick field goals."
