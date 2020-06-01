Salukis' wide receivers coach leaves for Giants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Nick Williams, SIU's wide receivers coach for the last three years, has left the team to join the New York Giants, according to a report from AL.com.

Williams, the son of Bobby Williams, the University of Oregon's special teams coordinator, will join new Giants coach Joe Judge as an offensive quality control coach. Nick Williams recently changed his Twitter bio to reflect the change to the Giants. He previously coached at Valdosta State in 2013 and Jacksonville (Alabama) State from 2014-16. Jacksonville State's wide receivers set a school record in 2015 with 3,102 yards.

Nick Williams played at Alabama under Nick Saban, helping the Crimson Tide to national championships in 2009, 2011 and 2012. The Tide went 49-5 during his career and won two Southeastern Conference championships.

SIU (7-5 last season) was third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in total offense (430.9 yards a game) and fifth in passing offense. Avante Cox and Landon Lenoir were seventh and eighth in the league in receiving yards per game, respectively, at 51.4 and 51.3 yards per game. Both return this year.

The Giants went 4-12 last year. Judge worked with Nick Williams at Alabama between 2009-11, when he was an analyst and special teams assistant for the Tide. He joined the New England Patriots in 2012 as an assistant coach on special teams, and spent the last eight years there. The Patriots won three Super Bowls during his tenure.

