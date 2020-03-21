2020 Season In Review: Saluki Basketball took on coach's defensive mentality

"The highlight was just the group that I got to coach every day, and the group of guys, forming them, and seeing how far they came since we got 'em in June," Mullins said. "They were a team and they played for each other. I think they believed that we were going to make the NCAA Tournament and we were going to have a long weekend in St. Louis. Obviously we fell a possession short there, but I appreciate their investment throughout the whole season."

Mullins finished second in the MVC Coach of the Year voting behind Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson, in one of the closest races in league history.

Mullins released a statement online Friday thanking the fans for their support. More than 5,000 came to see SIU's last four home games.

"Thank you for knowing that winning ugly is actually just winning," he said. "Thank you for believing that magic can always happen at home. Thank you for making the Banterra Center feel like the 'Arena' again. And thank you for the standards you have set and for expecting them to be met."

SIU could return Domask and Jones, as well as all five of its top bench players from this past season, in 2020-21. Recruits Dalton Banks (first team all-state) and Eric Butler (state champion in Florida) both had outstanding senior years. Mullins has one scholarship remaining for next season, as of today, and plans to hold individual meetings with his players this weekend or next week. He will do it through video or in person, depending on who returns to campus, as SIU is moving to online classes through the rest of the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.