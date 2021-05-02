Second-ranked South Dakota State rallies for 31-26 win

SDSU's best drive of the first half might have been its first. The Jackrabbits went 60 yards in five plays, capped by Mark Gronowski's 23-yard touchdown strike to Jadon Janke, Jaxon's brother. Cole Frahm's kick was good on the opening drive, but SIU answered.

The Salukis marched 75 yards in 11 plays, capped by Furcron's first carry this season from the 1-yard line. SIU converted two third downs and nearly scored on the play before Furcron's moment. Javon Williams Jr., back from the concussion protocol, took the snap, moved up about two steps, and pulled back before firing down the left sideline for Lenoir. Lenoir went up and grabbed it near the 3 and landed in the end zone in what was originally called a 34-yard touchdown pass. After review, officials gave SIU the ball at the 1. And that's where they gave it to Furcron, who bulled in over the left side for the score.