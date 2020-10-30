SEMO leads SIU 7-3 at the half

CARBONDALE — Geno Hess rushed for 102 yards in the opening two quarters to lead No. 25 Southeast Missouri State to a 7-3 halftime lead at No. 24 SIU Friday night at Saluki Stadium.
Playing in front of the Marching Salukis, SIU's cheerleaders, players' families and media because of COVID-19, Hess uncorked a 64-yard run to set up a 2-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter that turned out to be the only touchdown of the half. The Salukis threw an incomplete pass on a third-and-goal early in the second quarter, but a pass interference call gave them the ball first-and-goal at the 3.
SIU was unable to convert, losing three yards on a Javon Williams Jr. run. Quarterback Karé Lyles threw two straight incompletions after that, and the Salukis had to settle for a 23-yard Nico Gualdoni field goal. Lyles' third-and-goal pass from the 6 was headed for a touchdown, but SEMO cornerback Shabari Davis got his hand on the ball that was intended for Landon Lenoir on a slant in, and broke it up.
Lyles completed 7 of 16 passes for 76 yards and an interception. SIU went for it all on its first play from scrimmage, as Lyles got good protection and tried to find Avante Cox downfield. Davis beat Cox for the ball and picked it off near the 16-yard line, returning it to the 32. The Salukis rushed for just 81 yards on 21 attempts, led by Williams' 32 yards on 11 carries.
SEMO quarterback Andrew Bunch, a transfer from Nebraska making his first start for the Redhawks, completed 3 of 7 passes for 24 yards. He was intercepted in the end zone when he challenged SIU's P.J. Jules. Bunch tried to find 6-foot-4 receiver Aaron Alston in the back-right corner of the end zone, but the 6-3 Jules tipped the ball up, where safety Aaron Maddox caught it for the turnover.
SIU will receive the second-half kickoff.
