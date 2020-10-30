SEMO leads SIU 7-3 at the half

CARBONDALE — Geno Hess rushed for 102 yards in the opening two quarters to lead No. 25 Southeast Missouri State to a 7-3 halftime lead at No. 24 SIU Friday night at Saluki Stadium.

Playing in front of the Marching Salukis, SIU's cheerleaders, players' families and media because of COVID-19, Hess uncorked a 64-yard run to set up a 2-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter that turned out to be the only touchdown of the half. The Salukis threw an incomplete pass on a third-and-goal early in the second quarter, but a pass interference call gave them the ball first-and-goal at the 3.

SIU was unable to convert, losing three yards on a Javon Williams Jr. run. Quarterback Karé Lyles threw two straight incompletions after that, and the Salukis had to settle for a 23-yard Nico Gualdoni field goal. Lyles' third-and-goal pass from the 6 was headed for a touchdown, but SEMO cornerback Shabari Davis got his hand on the ball that was intended for Landon Lenoir on a slant in, and broke it up.