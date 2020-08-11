Several Salukis competing for NFL spots in training camp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Jeremy Chinn became the first Saluki in 36 years to be drafted in the second round of the NFL draft or the supplemental draft when he was taken by Carolina earlier this year.

Chinn, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound safety from Fishers, Indiana, was selected by the Panthers with the last pick of the second round, No. 64, after they traded up to get him. Chinn had 71 tackles for SIU last season in 10 games, with four interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks. Chinn's 243 career tackles are 25th in school history. His 13 career interceptions are fifth.

Carolina finished 5-11 last year, in last place in the NFC South Division.

Here's a look at four other Salukis trying to make the final roster of an NFL team during training camp:

Madre Harper, 6-1, 196, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Harper, who signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent this year, is one of 11 cornerbacks on the roster. Prince Amukamara, who is in his 10th season in the NFL, and seventh-year vet Nevin Lawson are also competing for time.