Several Salukis competing for NFL spots in training camp

CARBONDALE — Jeremy Chinn became the first Saluki in 36 years to be drafted in the second round of the NFL draft or the supplemental draft when he was taken by Carolina earlier this year.
Chinn, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound safety from Fishers, Indiana, was selected by the Panthers with the last pick of the second round, No. 64, after they traded up to get him. Chinn had 71 tackles for SIU last season in 10 games, with four interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks. Chinn's 243 career tackles are 25th in school history. His 13 career interceptions are fifth.
Carolina finished 5-11 last year, in last place in the NFC South Division.
Here's a look at four other Salukis trying to make the final roster of an NFL team during training camp:
Madre Harper, 6-1, 196, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Harper, who signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent this year, is one of 11 cornerbacks on the roster. Prince Amukamara, who is in his 10th season in the NFL, and seventh-year vet Nevin Lawson are also competing for time.
Harper helped SIU's defense take a big step forward in 2019 with a team-high 12 pass breakups. He intercepted two passes in 11 games and had 42 tackles, the most of any Saluki cornerback. SIU won five straight games for the first time in 10 years last season and went from last in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in passing defense during league play to fourth entering its last game of the season.
Craig James, 5-10, 195, CB, Philadelphia
James' only pass breakup last year was a big one. On just the third defensive snap of his professional career, James and the Eagles faced a second-and-goal on their own 3-yard line. James cut in front of Green Bay wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and got a hand on Aaron Rodgers' pass to him. The ball was deflected into the arms of Nigel Bradham, who made the game-saving interception, preserving a 34-27 Eagles victory.
James ranked second on the team with 12 special teams tackles last year. He played three games with Minnesota in 2018 after making the team as an undrafted free agent.
James' 10 career pass breakups at SIU from 2016-17 rank 10th in school history.
MyCole Pruitt, 6-2, 245, TE, Tennessee
Pruitt played in six games last year for the Titans, helping them reach the AFC championship game against Kansas City. He caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in his second season with Tennessee. The Titans signed him off the Houston practice squad after Week 1 in 2018.
Pruitt has played in 51 career games in the NFL after Minnesota took him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. Pruitt has caught 27 passes for 294 yards and two scores. He had his best season with the Titans in 2018, catching nine balls for a career-high 102 yards and one touchdown.
The career leader in receptions by a tight end in MVFC history, Pruitt caught a Saluki-record 221 passes between 2011-14. He caught 25 touchdown passes, second in SIU history only to Cornell Craig's 37 between 1996-99.
Ryan Neal, 6-3, 200, CB, Seattle
One of 10 cornerbacks in camp with the Seahawks, Neal joined the team's practice squad last September. He moved up to the active roster last December and resigned with Seattle April 20. Neal played in two games with the Seahawks last year with one tackle. He played in one game with Atlanta in 2018.
Neal's 226 career tackles at SIU rank 28th in school history. His 19 career pass breakups rank 11th in Saluki history.
