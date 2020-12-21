SIU 76, Butler 73: Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

SIU hit 70 or more points for the fifth time in its six games, and did it without Ben Harvey having more than one field goal. Harvey came up with some big free throws in the final minute to provide the final margin, but struggled to find his shot. Marcus Domask answered most of Butler's runs Monday night, and the Bulldogs couldn't find an answer for him. Trent Brown made it look easy, hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers and 7 of 9 overall on the way to a career-high 21 points. These Salukis can score in bunches and score in many ways.

Defense: C

Nobody wins at Hinkle Fieldhouse, evidenced by Butler's 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents heading into the game. Even without senior point guard Aaron Thompson, the Bulldogs trailed by 18 early in the second half but got within single digits in the last five minutes. SIU did the defensive work in the first half but has to sustain it better against good teams. It's hard to put teams away, especially on the road, but the Salukis had a golden opportunity to do so midway through the second half and weren't able to do it.

Overall: B

Not many people gave SIU a chance at Butler, but these Salukis are talented, confident and deep. They had 10 turnovers, shot over 54% from the field for the game, and got three players into double figures at a place no one wins. They made it tough for Butler to go inside-out and, for the most part, kept them off the foul line, which for a while was the Bulldogs' best scoring chance. Considering SIU played seven sophomores and one graduate, and won a huge game on the road going into conference play, the Salukis should feel good about a big season.

