SIU at Missouri State: 3 things to watch

SIU's men's basketball team closes the regular season at Missouri State Saturday afternoon in Springfield, Missouri.
The Salukis (16-14, 10-7 Missouri Valley Conference) are only playing for seeding at next week's league tournament in St. Louis, and by the time the first two games of the day are over they might not even be playing for that. If Indiana State beats Valparaiso, and the Sycamores are doing that right now, they will be the fourth seed and SIU will either be the fifth seed or the sixth seed. Missouri State (14-16, 6-9) can still finish in the top six but need some help.
Here are three things to watch in today's game:
No. 1 — Getting back to defending: Four of SIU's last six opponents have shot over 40% from the field. The Salukis have great defensive pieces, although they don't have a shotblocker in the middle, but are only successful when they play team defense. Missouri State will challenge them inside with Gaige Prim and Tulio Da Silva, and challenge them on the outside with Keandre Cook and Josh Hall. SIU needs an above-average defensive performance to win.
No. 2 — Second chances: SIU has been abysmal rebounding this season, and the Bears have the players to take advantage of second chances. At home, Missouri State has beaten its last three opponents by more than a combined 60 points, and Senior Day will add some energy. The Salukis can get outrebounded, but they can't give up a ton of second chances to a Bears squad that really scores here.
No. 3 — Domask comeback: SIU is not very successful when freshman guard Marcus Domask scores in single digits, and opponents are making it tougher for him to score in the second half. The 6-foot-6 Wisconsin native can adjust, but the Salukis want him to be aggressive early. He can't carry them to a victory, but he can lead the rest. SIU needs everybody, including its bench, to beat the good teams, and at home, especially, Missouri State is one of the top teams in the league.
