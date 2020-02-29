SIU at Missouri State: 3 things to watch

SIU's men's basketball team closes the regular season at Missouri State Saturday afternoon in Springfield, Missouri.

The Salukis (16-14, 10-7 Missouri Valley Conference) are only playing for seeding at next week's league tournament in St. Louis, and by the time the first two games of the day are over they might not even be playing for that. If Indiana State beats Valparaiso, and the Sycamores are doing that right now, they will be the fourth seed and SIU will either be the fifth seed or the sixth seed. Missouri State (14-16, 6-9) can still finish in the top six but need some help.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here are three things to watch in today's game:

No. 1 — Getting back to defending: Four of SIU's last six opponents have shot over 40% from the field. The Salukis have great defensive pieces, although they don't have a shotblocker in the middle, but are only successful when they play team defense. Missouri State will challenge them inside with Gaige Prim and Tulio Da Silva, and challenge them on the outside with Keandre Cook and Josh Hall. SIU needs an above-average defensive performance to win.