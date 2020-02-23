SIU at Northern Iowa: 3 things to watch

After Missouri State beat Loyola and Bradley lost at Valparaiso Saturday, SIU's men's basketball game at Northern Iowa Sunday just got a lot bigger.
The Salukis (16-12, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference), who were picked last in the preseason poll and lost their best player six games in, can pull into a tie for first place if they're able to pull off the sweep at Northern Iowa (22-5, 11-4) in Cedar Falls, Iowa. SIU beat the Panthers 68-66 earlier this season at the Banterra Center when guard A.J. Green missed a jumper in the final seconds that might have given Northern Iowa the win. Green, the leading candidate for the MVC Player of the Year Award, had 16 points and five assists, but also had six turnovers and made 6 of 15 from the field.
Tipoff is at 1 p.m. at the McLeod Center. The game airs on ESPNU. Here are three things to watch:
No. 1 — The Saluki start: No team in MVC history that was picked last in the preseason poll has won 11 league games, but the Salukis have three chances to get there at 10-5. They have won three of their last four road games, the big miss at Valparaiso as the outlier, and will go into this game confident. Northern Iowa will have a big crowd, and SIU will struggle if it has to play catch-up most of the game.
The Salukis have come back from more than 10 points down before, and can against Northern Iowa, but they can't get buried early.
No. 2 — Defending Green and Berhow: Green is a defensive problem in itself, but SIU hounded him with Trent Brown, Karrington Davis and Ronnie Suggs, and will probably try that again. Trae Berhow had a great game against the Salukis, sinking 8 of 11 from the field (5 of 7 from the 3-point line), and I was surprised he missed the three that he did. With Austin Phyfe inside - and Phyfe had 16 and 10 in the first meeting - the Panthers are a tough matchup for anybody, including SIU.
But if anybody will have a great defensive plan, it will be coach Bryan Mullins and the Salukis. Look for SIU to double Phyfe early and take its chances with UNI's outside threats, who can go hot and cold, even at home.
No. 3 — Jones and McGill: Marcus Domask will be one of Northern Iowa's primary defensive focuses, but SIU's offense really goes through Lance Jones and Eric McGill. When those two guards can get into the paint and score themselves, or set things up for their teammates, the Salukis become very dangerous. If they're stuck shooting 3s, the Salukis are also dangerous, especially if the Panthers try to guard center Barret Benson 1-on-1.
Jones had 20 points, two assists and no turnovers in more than 38 minutes against the Panthers earlier this season. McGill had seven points, and Brown had 11 points off the bench in the first meeting. SIU had 15 assists and six turnoers against Northern Iowa, one of its best ratios this season, because it made the right decisions and kept the Panthers' defense in motion. If Jones and McGill can make them off-balance, the Salukis will be tough to stop.
And with first place on the line, they will be highly motivated, too.
