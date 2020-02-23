SIU at Northern Iowa: 3 things to watch

No. 2 — Defending Green and Berhow: Green is a defensive problem in itself, but SIU hounded him with Trent Brown, Karrington Davis and Ronnie Suggs, and will probably try that again. Trae Berhow had a great game against the Salukis, sinking 8 of 11 from the field (5 of 7 from the 3-point line), and I was surprised he missed the three that he did. With Austin Phyfe inside - and Phyfe had 16 and 10 in the first meeting - the Panthers are a tough matchup for anybody, including SIU.

But if anybody will have a great defensive plan, it will be coach Bryan Mullins and the Salukis. Look for SIU to double Phyfe early and take its chances with UNI's outside threats, who can go hot and cold, even at home.

No. 3 — Jones and McGill: Marcus Domask will be one of Northern Iowa's primary defensive focuses, but SIU's offense really goes through Lance Jones and Eric McGill. When those two guards can get into the paint and score themselves, or set things up for their teammates, the Salukis become very dangerous. If they're stuck shooting 3s, the Salukis are also dangerous, especially if the Panthers try to guard center Barret Benson 1-on-1.