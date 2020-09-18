SIU Athletics | COVID-19 Testing: Salukis more prepared than most for possible return

CARBONDALE — The Banterra Center has been used more for meetings than actual basketball the last few months, as SIU's 17 sports teams have been spreading out there to hold various meetings, but that will all change starting Monday.
While the stands of the 8,284-seat facility may continue to host several staff and player meetings, the Saluki men's and women's basketball teams can begin working out up to 12 hours a week beginning Monday. Up to eight hours of those 12 can be skill instruction.
And SIU will better prepared than most Division I schools to fulfill the testing requirements of the NCAA's return-to-sport guidelines. Southern Illinois Healthcare, which has several testing sites for COVID-19 in the region, can now read the tests in-house. On Wednesday, SIU reported 33 active cases, with five on-campus, 27 off-campus and one faculty/staff member. That was down 24 active cases from Sept. 9, although some of the cases may be counted twice if the individuals were not released from quarantine yet.
In mid-August, SIU's athletic department reported it had five positive tests out of its first 930 (two asymptomatic athletes, two asymptomatic staff members and one symptomatic staff member).
"I feel like SIU has been extremely proactive, Saluki Athletics and campus, in trying to put everything into practice to try to keep the numbers as low as possible," said Paula Clark, a division director at the Jackson County Health Department who works with SIU's athletic department to help coordinate its testing procedures. "All the coaches have worked closely with Jackson County Health Department. I have a meeting next week with Bryan Mullins and Cindy Stein, just, specifically, to see how they help keep their teams healthy. They are both extremely proactive in trying to keep the athletes safe, and trying to get back on the court."
One reason the Big Ten Conference is returning to the football field next month is because the league was able to develop a plan that takes into account not only the COVID-19 positivity rates of its teams, but their surrounding communities. Teams can continue to practice and compete as long as they achieve a positivity rate of 5% or less over the most recent seven days. Their campuses must achieve a positivity rate of 7.5% or less in order for their respective teams to continue to practice and play.
It's not clear if the Missouri Valley Conference or the Missouri Valley Football Conference will require similar numbers for their teams once they return to action.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!