SIU Athletics | COVID-19 Testing: Salukis more prepared than most for possible return

CARBONDALE — The Banterra Center has been used more for meetings than actual basketball the last few months, as SIU's 17 sports teams have been spreading out there to hold various meetings, but that will all change starting Monday.

While the stands of the 8,284-seat facility may continue to host several staff and player meetings, the Saluki men's and women's basketball teams can begin working out up to 12 hours a week beginning Monday. Up to eight hours of those 12 can be skill instruction.

And SIU will better prepared than most Division I schools to fulfill the testing requirements of the NCAA's return-to-sport guidelines. Southern Illinois Healthcare, which has several testing sites for COVID-19 in the region, can now read the tests in-house. On Wednesday, SIU reported 33 active cases, with five on-campus, 27 off-campus and one faculty/staff member. That was down 24 active cases from Sept. 9, although some of the cases may be counted twice if the individuals were not released from quarantine yet.

In mid-August, SIU's athletic department reported it had five positive tests out of its first 930 (two asymptomatic athletes, two asymptomatic staff members and one symptomatic staff member).