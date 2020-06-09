SIU Athletics | Saluki chaplain releases 14th book

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — SIU sports chaplain Roger Lipe has released his 14th book, "Front Lines — Becoming an Effective Sports Chaplain or Character Coach," that is now available online.

The 304-page book is a practical guide for beginning sports chaplains and available in paperback at Cross Training Publishing (crosstrainingpublishing.com) for $16.99. It will soon be available as an electronic book for Kindles.

Lipe, a Carbondale High School grad, began as a sports chaplain for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the SIU football team in 1994 with no formal training. He works with a lot of the Salukis' programs and the Southern Illinois Miners. Five continents, 20 countries and 26 years later, he has written a start-up guide for people new to the profession from his wealth of experience.

"If you are one either on the front lines of sports chaplaincy, or in the midst of considering a call to join, Roger Lipe’s 20-plus years of ministry experience and distilled here in these pages, 'Front Lines,' will help ready you and mature you for the work ahead that God has for you," Rev. Brad Kenney said in a news release about the book.

Kenny, the founder of Soccer Chaplains United, is also a lead volunteer chaplain in Colorado Rapids, Colorado.

Lipe, one of Southern Illinois' Leaders Among Us in 2015, got started with the FCA after helping to organize a series of banquets featuring Dallas Cowboys legendary coach Tom Landry to raise money for a Champaign-based staff member. He wrote a letter to the organization explaining his interest if a position ever became available, and when one in Southern Illinois did, they asked him to take the job. Over the years he has helped to establish and grow local FCA groups, called huddles, at schools all over the region while supporting and leading coaches and student-athletes.

