SIU Athletics | Salukis report no positive COVID-19 tests through first wave

"Last Sunday, a little over a week ago, our (senior woman administrator) Kerri Blaylock and I did a series of ed sessions of groups of 10 or less of our student-athletes who had just returned, and we were going through the guidelines and talking through the issues, we saw a lot of masked faces with their heads nodding yes," Jarnigan said. "And the understanding, and appreciation of the opportunity to get back. That initial response has been great, and I would say that's evidenced by our first set of returners have come back and tested negative, which indicates they've been working hard to do all the right things that they possibly can to give themselves the best possible chance of getting back to competitions in the fall."