SIU Athletics | Salukis' travel parties, competitions could be on chopping block

CARBONDALE — The size of some of SIU's travel parties, and where they're potentially headed in 2020, could be on the chopping block as the athletic department battles more than half a million dollars in lost revenue because of COVID-19.

Missouri State, Valparaiso and Northern Iowa have already taken financial measures to deal with the pandemic, which has closed college campuses nationwide and pushed classes online. SIU has not asked members of the athletic department to take pay cuts or furloughs at this time as some schools in the Missouri Valley Conference have, according to athletic director Liz Jarnigan, but they are looking at potential cost-saving measures for the upcoming school year.

"We have to be adaptable at this point, because things continue to change so much," Jarnigan said. "I think we're looking at cost-saving measures. I think we're looking at every side of our budget, program-by-program travel, and the places we go for games and competitions may change, just as a result of what a 10% budget cut might look like if that's what we end up doing. We haven't been asked to do that. It's just all scenarios right now, and everything is on the table for consideration."