SIU Athletics | Salukis' travel parties, competitions could be on chopping block

CARBONDALE — The size of some of SIU's travel parties, and where they're potentially headed in 2020, could be on the chopping block as the athletic department battles more than half a million dollars in lost revenue because of COVID-19.
Missouri State, Valparaiso and Northern Iowa have already taken financial measures to deal with the pandemic, which has closed college campuses nationwide and pushed classes online. SIU has not asked members of the athletic department to take pay cuts or furloughs at this time as some schools in the Missouri Valley Conference have, according to athletic director Liz Jarnigan, but they are looking at potential cost-saving measures for the upcoming school year.
"We have to be adaptable at this point, because things continue to change so much," Jarnigan said. "I think we're looking at cost-saving measures. I think we're looking at every side of our budget, program-by-program travel, and the places we go for games and competitions may change, just as a result of what a 10% budget cut might look like if that's what we end up doing. We haven't been asked to do that. It's just all scenarios right now, and everything is on the table for consideration."
Missouri State President Clif Smart announced in April he would take a pay cut to help the campus endure lost revenue, and that the athletic department would have to deal with $600,000 in projected losses from the cancellation of the men's and women's NCAA Tournament. MSU's women's basketball team was the top seed at the MVC Tournament in Moline before it was canceled, and may have won the school additional home games in the postseason. Valparaiso University announced in April it was laying off 200 employees, furloughing others, and having any staff that earned $48,000 or more a year that weren't furloughed to take a salary cut of 2% or more. Valparaiso President Mark Heckler took a 30% pay cut, according to a story from the Northwest Indiana Times.
Northern Iowa athletic director David Harris announced April 30 he and the head coaches of the Panthers' five ticketed sports, football, men's and women's basketball, volleyball and wrestling, would all take voluntary pay cuts through the rest of the current fiscal year to help their department. All pledged to take a 10% pay cut through the end of June, when the current fiscal year ends.
Jarnigan said in April SIU expected to lose about $500,000 because of the cancelation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, because it would lead to a much smaller payout than normal. The school also estimated it could cost as much to pay for the current seniors, who received an extra semester of eligibility when the spring sports seasons were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic, to compete again in the spring of 2021. Many of the Salukis' athletes have pledged to return next year.
The University of Illinois athletic department announced in April it was canceling all its summer camps for the first time in more than 50 years. Northern Illinois University's athletic director, Sean Frazier, announced April 30 he and football coach Thomas Hammock will reduce their salaries in 2020-21 by 10%. Head basketball coaches Mark Montgomery and Lisa Carlsen have also agreed to take reductions in their salaries.
SIU could endure more losses in the next three months, as it has already canceled summer camps for baseball, cross country and track and field. The university, like almost every other school around the country, went to online classes shortly after the pandemic shut down the NCAA championships. As of today, SIU is planning to offer summer classes exclusively online, if at all, and students might not be allowed on campus until that changes.
The Salukis are holding out hope things change in the next 60 days. The volleyball team, for example, pushed its summer camps, which were supposed to start in early June, to mid-to-late July. Its Future Salukis Camp, scheduled for July 16-17, will now only be open to commuter campers and not offer overnight accommodations.
The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee approved a waiver Wednesday, which was requested by several Division I conferences, that will allow basketball and football players to participate in summer activities on campus without being enrolled in school. Jarnigan said SIU won't entertain that option until the state of Illinois does.
"Right now students aren't allowed on campus at all, and we can't possibly go against the institution's policies," she said. "The institutional policies must align. Right now that's not possible, and I think our institution has to make decisions based on what the governor does or does not do. We are nowhere near being close if that's possible or not."
