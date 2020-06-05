SIU awarded bids to host MVC baseball, track and women's swimming championships

The Salukis also won the bid to host the MVC women's golf championship in St. Louis. The women's swimming and diving championship is scheduled for next February, with the women's golf tournament in April and the baseball and outdoor track events in May. The bids are subject to approval by the MVC Presidents Council, which is scheduled to meet next week.

SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan was happy to get another opportunity to showcase the region and the school's facilities. The Salukis were scheduled to host the MVC baseball tournament for the first time since 1986 this year, but it was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's important for me that people know as we talk about the budget crisis across the Missouri valley Conference schools and what we are going to do, I have stepped up and offered Southern Illinois as a host for any and all championships that we can host," she said. "People wonder 'Why would you want to take all of that on? It requires a lot of planning, and there is some expense,' but the simple answer is when we say we are here to shine a bright light on the Southern Illinois community, we mean it. What everybody has gone through, financially and mentally, we want to do it."