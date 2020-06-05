SIU awarded bids to host MVC baseball, track and women's swimming championships

CARBONDALE — SIU has been awarded bids to host the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament, outdoor track and field and women's swimming and diving championships in the upcoming school year.
The Salukis also won the bid to host the MVC women's golf championship in St. Louis. The women's swimming and diving championship is scheduled for next February, with the women's golf tournament in April and the baseball and outdoor track events in May. The bids are subject to approval by the MVC Presidents Council, which is scheduled to meet next week.
SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan was happy to get another opportunity to showcase the region and the school's facilities. The Salukis were scheduled to host the MVC baseball tournament for the first time since 1986 this year, but it was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's important for me that people know as we talk about the budget crisis across the Missouri valley Conference schools and what we are going to do, I have stepped up and offered Southern Illinois as a host for any and all championships that we can host," she said. "People wonder 'Why would you want to take all of that on? It requires a lot of planning, and there is some expense,' but the simple answer is when we say we are here to shine a bright light on the Southern Illinois community, we mean it. What everybody has gone through, financially and mentally, we want to do it."
SIU renovated Abe Martin Field in 2014 and renamed it after longtime coach and former Saluki Richard "Itchy" Jones. Jones was inducted into the MVC Hall of Fame in March, and was scheduled to have his number retired at the field that bears his name. Jones is expected to have his number retired during the 2021 season.
The school poured $4.2 million into the renovation at Jones Stadium and put two different kinds of AstroTurf onto the field. The outfield features 3D Extreme, and the stadium was the first in the United States to install AstroTurf's 3Di on the basepaths. The pitcher's mound is a traditional natural surface, while the remainder of the field's playing surface is comprised of AstroTurf.
SIU hasn't hosted the outdoor track and field championships since 2014. The Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex features a state-of-the-art 400-meter track with a full-depth polurethane synthetic surface and accommodations for NCAA-regulation field events. The facility also features a 4,500-square foot track and locker support building and spectator seating for nearly 1,000 fans, with future expansion capability.
SIU's Shea Natatorium, located in the SIU Rec Center, hosted the MVC women's swimming and diving championship from 1994-2007 and from 2009-16 before the event went to a neutral site the last four years.
