The roll call of SIU baseball players drafted during the Lance Rhodes era increased by one Monday.

And if Rhodes is right, it might increase again on Tuesday.

Outfielder Pier-Olivier Boucher became the second Saluki in Rhodes’ four years to get taken in the Major League Baseball draft, going to the Atlanta Braves in the 10th round with the 306th overall pick.

Boucher got the call after batting .335 with 16 homers, 43 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He led SIU in average, runs, steals and OPS (on-base plus slugging) but was somehow left off the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team.

“He’s a guy who got better during the time he spent here,” Rhodes said of Boucher. “He was a key part of a team that won a conference title as a junior and this year, everyone threw their best pitches at him and he produced all year.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Boucher joins Tristan Peters as the only players during the Rhodes era to get drafted. Peters was popped in the 7th round of the 2021 draft by Milwaukee and is presently with the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits in the Tampa Bay Rays’ organization.

Like Boucher, Peters is a Canadian. Peters played just one year at SIU, hitting .368 with six homers and 55 RBI in 2021. Boucher stuck around an extra year and made several improvements, according to Rhodes.

“You’re looking at a guy who matured in his approach at the plate,” Rhodes said. “He didn’t give away at-bats like he did sometimes last year. You’re talking about a player with a skill set that should allow him to move up through the minors.

“You don’t often see a guy who hits with the power he does have the speed that he has. And he has a good throwing arm, too, although you didn’t see it a lot because of game situations. He has a lot of tools and I think the Braves saw that,” Rhodes said.

Perhaps the most notable part of that is the organization that picked him. Atlanta has proven time and time again for about 35 years that it’s not exactly ignorant of player development. The core of its best teams for years has been home-grown.

That’s proven particularly true in a steady build since the middle of the 2016 season that’s seen the franchise win the 2021 World Series and make the playoffs for five straight years. With a National League-best 60-29 mark and a plus 147 run differential at the All-Star break, the Braves are well on the way to six in a row and perhaps a second World Series.

Rhodes has reason to believe Boucher might make his way to Atlanta in a few years to perhaps help the franchise win more titles. And the coach believes Boucher’s development can serve as a road map for future Salukis.

“I think this shows that if you come here and work at it, you can become a professional player,” Rhodes said.

The draft, which started Sunday night with the first and second rounds, then knocked off the next eight rounds on Monday, finishes Tuesday with the last 10 rounds. Rhodes believes righthanded pitcher Paul Bonzagni, who was the team’s top bullpen option over the last two months of a 30-27 season, will go relatively early on Tuesday.

If Bonzagni is selected, it would mark the first time since 2018 that SIU would have two players picked. That year, pitcher Michael Baird was a 23rd round choice of St. Louis and infielder Connor Kopach was tabbed in the 25th round by Seattle.

Boucher is the 105th Saluki selected in the MLB Draft since 1966. He was not available for comment.